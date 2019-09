Meet Kali Uchis, One Of 2018’s Buzziest Artists

The more we talk, the more I realize that Isolation isn’t just an album title — Kali truly is a loner. When I ask about her support system, she gets quiet, citing her hair and makeup artist, Jaime Diaz, plus a few artist friends and a supportive brother that lives in Miami. But that’s “pretty much it.” While she talks to her dad often, he and the rest of her family now live in Colombia, and it took them awhile to get on board with her career; Kali admits that for a long time, “nobody believed in me except for other artists.” And when I ask what her experience has been like as a woman in an industry that’s still reeling after #MeToo, she makes it clear that she’s always been okay taking care of herself – even as she alludes to serious trauma in her past while keeping the details private