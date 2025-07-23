POV: You’re Having A Rich Girl Summer
If you essentially live in flannel (because, comfort), you think maple syrup belongs on snow (aka maple taffy), and you apologize just a touch too much, then congratulations(!), you’re very Canadian. And you (and non-Canadians alike) will love this: Rich Girl Summer, the latest audiobook by author Lily Chu, available on Audible, that’s set in Mariposa, a fictional lakeside region inspired by Lake Muskoka, just a couple hours outside of Toronto.
The audiobook has a bit of everything: intrigue, secrets, deception, and ~romance~. The novel follows Valerie Peng, who poses as a billionaire’s long-lost daughter to help uncover family secrets....and — wait for it — falls for his right-hand man, Nico. And there's suspense of every kind, from will-they-won't-they romance to class division tensions, making this audiobook not only the kind that you won't be able to stop listening to, but one that you wish would never end.
Listen to Rich Girl Summer now, and watch Chu and fellow Canadian lifestyle content creator Chloe Bow as they talk about main character energy, butter tarts, and French kissing, below.
