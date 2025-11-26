These 8 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In December
We've finally made it to the end of the year, and I have to admit, I'm exhausted. My list of things to do keeps growing, and I can't wait until I have a moment to curl up on the couch and flick through the new content headed our way. And yes, that includes cheesy Christmas movies. If you're in desperate need of some rest and relaxation, there are plenty of films and TV shows coming to our screens in December. The best part about streaming? You don't have to leave the house.
From the much-anticipated ending of Stranger Things to comedies and British dramas, we've been blessed with some fantastic original content this month. To take a look at the best titles coming to Netflix this December, read on.
My Secret Santa
If you enjoy cheesy Christmas movies, My Secret Santa is one for you. It follows single mum Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge), who is so desperate to find a job, she disguises herself as a seasonal Santa and starts working at a local ski resort. But what happens when she starts to fall in love with the handsome manager?
When: December 3
Watch if you like: Hot Frosty, Our Little Secret
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
Meghan Markle is back with a special edition of With Love, Meghan. She'll be sharing her favourite holiday traditions, showing how to make some seasonal crafts, delving into festive recipes, and bringing along some famous friends for the ride.
When: December 3
Watch if you like: With Love, Meghan, The Cook-A-Long
Jay Kelly
This Noah Baumbach-directed film follows famous actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and his manager (Adam Sandler), on a trip through Europe as they dissect their relationships, life choices and what they are leaving behind. Critics have largely praised the film, which also stars Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough.
When: December 5
Watch if you like: Lonely Planet, Nonnas
Man Vs Baby
Rowan Atkinson is back as Trevor Bingley, after his horrific experience in Man Vs Bee. This new Christmas-themed series shows the comedian saddled with an unexpected companion, after nobody collects the Baby Jesus from the school nativity play. Trevor planned to have a quiet holiday season as a housesitter at a luxury London penthouse, but the unclaimed baby causes plenty of chaos. The series consists of four 30-minute episodes and also stars Ashley Jensen, Steve Edge, Sunetra Sarker, Sunil Patel, Claudie Blakley, and Susannah Fielding.
When: December 11
Watch if you like: Man Vs Bee, Mr Bean
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
The third Knives Out film is set to arrive on Netflix on December 12. Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he solves another impossible murder, this time in a small-town church. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, and garnered mostly favourable reviews.
The ensemble cast includes Josh O'Connor, Glen Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Annie Hamilton and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
When: December 12
Watch if you like: Knives Out, Glass Onion
Goodbye June
Goodbye June is directed by Kate Winslet and is a look at grief, family relationships and saying goodbye. Set just before Christmas, four adult siblings must grapple with the imminent death of their mother, June, who still cracks jokes from her hospital bed. Written by Winslet's son Joe Anders, it's inspired by the experience Winslet went through when she lost her mother to ovarian cancer eight years ago. The film stars Australian's own Toni Collette, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Stephen Merchant.
When: December 13
Watch if you like: Good Grief, The Unbreakable Boy
Emily In Paris Season 5
Emily is back, and she's thriving in Rome. At the end of Season 4, Emily was appointed head of Agence Grateau's new Rome office. Does that mean she's done with Paris for good? Not if Gabriel can help it! It looks like Gabriel is on his way to Rome to win back Emily, as he came to terms with his strong feelings for her at the end of Season 4.
When: December 18
Watch if you like: Ginny & Georgia, Younger
Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2
One of Netflix's biggest original shows is finally coming to an end. Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 hits the streamer on Boxing Day, and will follow the entire group trying to hunt and kill Vecna. The series finale episode will drop on January 1, 2026 at 12 p.m. AEDT.
When: December 26
Watch if you like: IT, Midnight Mass
