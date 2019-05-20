Skip navigation!
Black Mirror Season 5 Trailers Are Here
by
Madison Medeiros
Best Netflix Instant Movies & Shows
TV Shows
This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need
Ariana Romero
19 hours ago
TV Shows
This New
Stranger Things
Season 3 Teaser Is One Big Thirst Trap
Kaitlin Reilly
May 20, 2019
Fashion
Netflix Is Launching Next In Fashion With Tan France And Alexa Chung
Mekita Rivas
May 17, 2019
TV Shows
You Have 10 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here&...
The month of Netpocalypse continues. For the third week in a row, Netflix is debuting a massive flood of content on Friday, May 17. And the streaming
by
Ariana Romero
Movie Reviews
Netflix’s
See You Yesterday
Heartbreakingly Combines Tim...
Between the sweeping romance of STARZ’s Outlander, the nerdy historical thrills of NBC’s Timeless (RIP), the “hold the door” drama of Game of
by
Anne Cohen
Music
A Guide To All The Music In
The Society
Netflix's new dystopian drama The Society is about a group of teenagers in a privileged suburban town who come home from a failed field trip to discover
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Keanu Reeves Plays The Most Hilarious Version Of Himself In Ali W...
Following the success of her Netflix stand-up special Hard Knock Wife and her Netflix TV show Tuca & Bertie, Ali Wong has (finally!) landed her own
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
The Cast Of Season 5 Of
Black Mirror
Is Actually Full Of...
Black Mirror season 5 is coming. It's coming June 5, to be exact. While a new season of the Netflix sci-fi series is always filled with twists and turns
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Watch Miley Cyrus In The Freaky New
Black Mirror
Trailer
Just as your emotions were beginning to subside from the Fleabag-inspired storm they'd been whipped up into, more Andrew Scott-shaped clouds are beginning
by
Jess Commons
TV Shows
Oh Thank Goodness, Grizz From
The Society
Finally Got An...
There's so much to love about Netflix's new Lord of the Flies-esque drama The Society, from the allegories to the major social issues within modern day
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Chambers
Creator Reveals The Way Cultural Appropriation ...
Netflix's new teen horror series Chambers is a supernatural mystery set in the Arizona desert, where swelling dust storms and lightning strikes provide
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Wine Country
Is A Trip With Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph —...
Amy Poehler’s highly anticipated Netflix comedy, Wine Country, has all the makings of a great weekend watch: great female leads, hilarious one-liners,
by
Joyce Chen
TV Shows
Gideon Adlon Knows The Identity Of Becca's Baby's Fathe...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Society. The Society, out Netflix May 10, is a teen show teeming with unanswered questions. Where are the
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
What Happened To The Parents On
The Society
?
Netflix's new drama The Society is an exploration of how we act once all the rules and authority figures have disappeared. In the series, the teen
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Kathryn Newton Explains Allie's Mysterious Final
The Soc...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix's The Society finale, “How it Happens.” You did it. Much like the teens of Netflix's The Society, you survived
by
Ariana Romero
Movies
You Can Actually Visit The Vineyards Where
Wine Country
...
Wine Country hits Netflix today, which means many people are going to be spending their Friday nights watching Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch,
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
Recreate
Wine Country
With Your Besties At These Napa Ai...
Amy Poehler's much-anticipated directorial debut Wine Country hits Netflix today. The film follows six long-time friends played by Amy Poehler, Rachel
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
You Have 10 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here'...
Last week, we promised May 2019 would be filled with Netflix content dumps. That means more series premieres, more season premieres, and many more new
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
We Finally Know When Season 2 Of
Mindhunter
Is Coming To...
Netflix loves its true crime content almost as much as its viewers do, which is why it was no surprise that David Fincher's FBI profiler series Mindhunter
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Proof We Should Be Obsessed With The Cast Of
Chambers
In 2017, Netflix released ensemble drama 13 Reasons Why. Within weeks, fans became obsessed with the real-life hangouts of the Netflix's show's off-camera
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Society
Review: Netflix’s
Riverdale
Meets <...
A group of high schoolers find themselves in an exact copy of their wealthy Connecticut town. But there’s a catch: their parents, family members, and
by
Ariana Romero
Movie Reviews
Wine Country
Has Wine, Wine, More Wine & Maya Rudolph — ...
I would really like to be fancy and compare Wine Country to a Chardonnay but sadly, I have never paid enough attention during winery tours to say anything
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Jonathan Van Ness's Date For The GLAAD Awards?
Queer Eye...
The first lesbian hero to make it on to Queer Eye is still living her best life, after her game-changing appearance on the show. Jess Guilbeaux, who was
by
Megan Johnson
TV & Netflix
Tuca & Bertie
's Voice Cast
Is Also Just A ...
Like Abbi and Ilana before them, the BFFs of Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie are just trying to figure out how to live like real-ass adults. The only difference
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
Set It Up
Is Getting Something Better Than A Sequel
The team behind Set It Up is getting ready to deliver our next favorite romantic comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Set It Up stars Zoey
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Tech
Netflix Claims You Share 6 Shows With The Stranger Next To You — ...
A Netflix advertisement caught my eye on the subway one evening. It read, “You have six shows in common with anyone on this train.” That’s a crazy
by
Abbey Maxbauer
Movies
Netflix's
The Last Summer
Cast Is Basically A Who&#...
To get you in the mood for some summer lovin’, Netflix released its latest original romantic comedy called The Last Summer on May 3. The plot of the
by
Ariana Brockington
TV Shows
Netflix Is Premiering 10 More New Treats Today — Here's What...
With the dawn of May comes many waves of massive Netflix content drops. It's essentially a month of Netpocalypses. The first of those streaming deluges
by
Ariana Romero
Documentary
13 Quotes From Netflix's
Knock Down The House
That ...
Those hoping to steal a little bit of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s magic should watch Netflix’s documentary Knock Down The House. Directed
by
Shannon Carlin
Best of Netflix
Knock Down The House
Only Uses One Song On Its Soundtrac...
In the final moments of Netflix’s documentary Knock Down The House, newly elected congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remembers the first time she
by
Shannon Carlin
