Madea Is Forever — And There’s Nothing We Can Do About It

Madea’s been with him almost every step of the way, so consistent in Perry’s work that it wouldn't be a stretch by any means to call her the heart of the TPCU. One might argue that she’s really the center of it; there are only a number of projects under the Tyler Perry Studios banner that don’t involve Perry wearing that iconic floral dress . The producer keeps promising that we won't see him suiting up to play the cantankerous matriarch again after this, but that doesn’t mean that Madea is going back into retirement for good this time. We’re actually going to learn more about Madea’s origin story and uncover the unique circumstances that shaped her. Mabel, a developing series set to debut on SHOWTIME, will follow Madea as a spirited 20-something as she finds her way in 1970’s Atlanta. Described as an hour-long drama, the new show will likely move away from the gag jokes that made the character so famous. There’s no word on who will star in the SHOWTIME series just yet, but the actress will definitely have some big shoes to fill. (Have you seen Madea’s feet?)