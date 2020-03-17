Everyone Is At Home Watching These 10 Shows & Movies On Netflix Right Now

In light of the international health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, people are being advised to practice social distancing and stay home to help "flatten the curve." But after a few days of eating all your snacks and finally finishing that book that's been on your list for forever, what else is there to do when you're stuck indoors?
Netflix has a few ideas.
The streaming platforms houses thousands of television shows and films that span every genre — including a few pandemic-themed films to get you good and scared — for your viewing pleasure. Though we're clearly spoiled for choice, it looks like Netflix users are still gravitating to the same few titles; on each user's homepage, Netflix shares the top ten projects being streamed worldwide each day.
If you've run through that niche series and are looking for something new to binge during this time, why not check out what the rest of the world is watching? Ahead, the 10 TV shows and movies that Netflix fans are tuning in to right now.