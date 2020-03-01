Skip navigation!
Game Of Thrones Positive For Coronavirus
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Shopping
A Note Of Appreciation For The Thoughtful Retailers Closing Their Doors Right ...
Amanda Randone
1 hour ago
News
What Is Considered An “Essential Business” During The Coronavirus Outbreak?
Asia Ewart
2 hours ago
Work & Money
Ask A Manager’s Alison Green On What To Do If Your Company Doesn’t Have A WFH ...
Whizy Kim
3 hours ago
News
What It Means To “Flatten The Curve” During Coronavirus
In the immediate aftermath of the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being confirmed in the U.S., life felt uneasy and uncertain, but not overwhe
by
Brianna Provenzano
Movies
Movie Theaters Are Closing — But There’s Netflix Hack You C...
You know you’re living inside a dystopian movie plotline when you can’t even go to the theater and watch one. Large gathering places like movie
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Style
The Met Gala Has Been Indefinitely Postponed
After much speculation over whether or not the Met’s annual fashion gala would, in fact, take place despite the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve received the f
by
Eliza Huber
Coronavirus
Idris Elba Is The Latest Celebrity To Be Diagnosed With Coronavirus
Idris Elba announced on Twitter on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has brought the world to an almost complete
by
Kathryn Lindsay
News
Melania Trump’s Easter Egg Roll Is Officially Cancelled Due...
Anyone looking for reassuring words — or any words — from First Lady Melania Trump about the coronavirus’ presence in U.S. needn’t look further
by
Asia Ewart
Style
Prada Donates Six ICUs To Milanese Hospitals
Yesterday, Italy reported a devastating 368 deaths in just 24 hours. In the wake of such news, the fashion community is responding quickly, starting with L
by
Eliza Huber
Style
How to Support Small Businesses During The Pandemic
If you, like most of us, are staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it can be hard not to feel helpless, especially since it seems like each da
by
Sara Radin
TV Shows
Today
Show Staffer Tested Positive For Coronavirus Causing...
The effects of coronavirus have gradually infiltrated most aspects of our normal life, and now the virus is coming for our TV. Just a few days after Ellen
by
Kathryn Lindsay
News
NYC Public Schools Will Officially Close, But Students Will Still...
Update: On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all New York City public schools will close due to the coronavirus outbreak. Students who rely on ho
by
Sarah Midkiff
Coronavirus
How Starbucks & Other Chains Are Updating Their Policies To Fight...
This story was originally published on March 13, 2020 and will be continuously updated in the coming days. So many of our daily interactions are part of a
by
Michelle Santiago...
Living
All The Rules To Follow During NYC’s Coronavirus Shut Down
The coronavirus pandemic has already impacted human life in unprecedented ways: schools worldwide have moved to a digital existence, working from home is b
by
Asia Ewart
Coronavirus
The Most Dangerous Myths About Coronavirus, Debunked By Science
As quickly as news reports about the coronavirus pandemic have spread, so too have chain texts, emails, and social media posts about supposed testing and p
by
Elizabeth Gulino
News
How Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden Plan To Tackle Coronavirus
Although it feels like we’ve lived through approximately 1,000 presidential debates in the last year alone, Sunday night’s matchup — between former V
by
Brianna Provenzano
Coronavirus
How To Stay Busy At Home During The Coronavirus Outbreak — & Supp...
The coronavirus outbreak has created a lot of problems. One major negative effect of the pandemic is that small businesses are suffering. As more people ar
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
It’s The Coronapocalypse As We Know It & Everyone Is Listen...
We’re living through a weird time right now. People are stocking up on toilet paper like it’s the apocalypse, we’ve lost track of how many times we h
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande Has A PSA For Those Not Taking Coronavirus & Social...
Ariana Grande has a PSA for those who aren’t taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough: just stay inside, FFS. Grande took to social media to prom
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
Euphoria
,
Stranger Things
& All Of Netflix: Her...
The total number of coronavirus cases is still growing by the day. With more than 160,000 cases worldwide, the entertainment industry is taking the necessa
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Cooking, Netflix Binges & Dogs: How Celebs From Hilary Duff To Mi...
by
Sarah Midkiff
Politics
Why It Matters That President Trump Took A Coronavirus Test
Update, 7:48 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, according to his personal physician. This story was originally published
by
Tanya Edwards
US News
Trump Expands Travel Ban To U.K. & Ireland With Possible Restrict...
In a Saturday afternoon press conference, Vice President Mike Pence announced that, given the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the U.S. will extend its 3
by
Lydia Wang
Tech
Apple Closes All Stores Worldwide Outside Of China Amid Coronavir...
Apple becomes the latest corporate giant to temporarily shut down its stores amid coronavirus concerns. After recent statements released by behemoths like
by
Yolanda Machado
Travel
Delta Air Lines Reduces Capacity During Coronavirus Pandemic & CE...
Since the coronavirus was identified as a global pandemic on Wednesday, people from every industry and background have taken financial hits. The latest com
by
Lydia Wang
TV Shows
Late-Night Shows From
Seth Meyers
To
Samantha Bee
With more than 136,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed worldwide, businesses everywhere are enforcing shutdowns: your favorite makeup store and the happ
by
Lydia Wang
Coronavirus
How Movie Theaters Are Taking Precautions During Coronavirus, Fro...
The coronavirus pandemic has forced Hollywood to put a lot of entertainment on hold, with major studios shuffling and pushing back the releases of their bi
by
Tanya Edwards
Coronavirus
How To Get A Full Refund For Your Coachella Tickets
This story was originally published on March 11th and will be continuously updated in the coming days. In an unprecedented move, the Coachella music festiv
by
Michelle Santiago...
News
What To Know About Trump’s National Emergency Declaration
After increasing precautionary measures around the world in the wake of exponential rates of growth in coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump made an an
by
Elly Belle
News
From World Leaders To Trump Officials: Every Politician Exposed T...
The coronavirus pandemic has brought life as we know it to a halt as more and more people across the world are staying home in an effort to prevent spreadi
by
Erin Corbett
