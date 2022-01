A Guide To The Internet’s Best KN95 Masks

You already know that Omicron is 100% That B*tch when it comes to being highly transmissible, so allow us to briefly school you on the CDC's mask guidelines : A minimum of two layers, construction that snugly covers the nose and mouth, and a nose wire to ensure a proper fit and that air doesn't get in. You also have likely seen health experts recommending ditching cloth masks for ones that offer a higher level of filtration, such as disposable N95 or KN95s . Luckily, KN95s are largely available (and not as meh as you may think ), and are an excellent, relatively affordable way to ensure that the only thing positive in your life is your outlook on the future of the pandemic. Ahead, a comprehensive look at why the KN95 is so great, where to buy them, and how to make sure the one's you are buying are the real deal.