Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
5 Ways To Style Your Bangs In The Summer
Karina Hoshikawa
Aug 28, 2017
Makeup
Beauty Is Taking A Cue From Crayola & It’s Awesome
Karina Hoshikawa
May 27, 2016
Makeup
Why Are People Letting Apps Tell Them Whether Or Not They’re Pretty?
Karina Hoshikawa
May 7, 2016
Skin Care
You Need This Asian Skin-Care Secret Weapon In Your Routine
You may not have heard of Q10 before, so consider this your crash course in one of the smartest ingredients in modern skin care. You can find it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Skin Care
Are Eggs The Next Big Thing In Skin Care?
My name is Karina Hoshikawa, and I hate eggs. I know, it's super-weird — and I really can’t explain it. I’m an avid baker (not to brag or
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted