R29’s Fall Lookbook: Coree Moreno Shares The Season’s Chicest Hairstyles To Try
Even if you don’t know Coree Moreno, you’ve definitely seen, saved, and screenshotted, his work. The hairstylist counts Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Lil Nas X, Michaela Coel, Serena Williams, and Shaboozey among his clientele, with his work often blurring the lines between coiffure and couture. (His Instagram bio reads “hair artist,” an apt descriptor of his inspired approach.) “[Growing up], I would style my sister's Barbies and then I did my neighbor's hair for the first time,” Moreno says of his career origin story. “I realized this is my superpower and leaned into it. From then on, it's been an upward trajectory.”
For the inaugural R29 Lookbook, we asked Moreno to gaze into his crystal ball and create five unique looks that will define this fall’s beauty trends. “I love the element of hair feeling very lived in,” he tells us on set.
Moreno suggests taking this time of year to get your strands back in tip-top shape. “It’s healthy hair season,” he declares. “The weather gets drier, so it's really time to focus on nourishing your hair.” That POV further extends into how Moreno’s looks embrace natural textures rather than fighting them. “Most times, ‘perfect,’ frizz-free looks require you to destroy your hair [in order] to achieve them,” he says. “I prefer to lean into things instead of trying to correct them.”
Ahead, prepare to be inspired by what your hair can do this season, thanks to the five stunning styles from the hairstylist.
The New New Wave
For this look, Moreno decided to take a more refined approach to your typical tousled beachy waves. “I wanted to show this style using a flat iron, because you're really able to customize the wave,” he explains of this effortlessly undone — but still polished — look. “I wanted to show the variations that waves can have and how they can enhance your face shape,” he says. “For example, if you want to accent the cheekbones, your waves should start there.” And because nothing enhances wavy texture than eyecatching shine, Moreno used a shine-boosting styling cream (specifically, Bumble and Bumble’s Brillantine) along with Spray de Mode to set.
Punk Plaits
Whether you're going for effortless style or all-out glamour, the right braided style can really elevate your look. “Oftentimes braids aren't referenced for eveningwear or something more formal,” Moreno says of this half-up, half-down creation. “It was really important for me to show the variation and the range that braids actually have.” Achieve this piece-y, aughts-inspired texture and volume by sectioning hair from ear to ear, then knotting and securing each bun atop the head, leaving length in the back. Add a finishing touch to your style with Bask and Lather Edge Control and Kevin Murphy Shimmer Shine spray for a healthy gleam.
Knot-hawk
“I love the idea of something as simple as a low bun being transitioned into something really modern,” Moreno says of this show-stopping style. And while one might believe that such a look only works for festival season, it’s a surprisingly versatile option that works on all kinds of hair types. “I could see someone with natural hair and someone with smooth hair [wearing this],” he tells us. “I would do more buns for someone who wants more of a snatched effect, and fewer buns for someone who wants something more demure.” He used Bumble and Bumble’s Thickening Spray on set to prep and add natural fullness to hair. Be sure to keep edges sleek with a gel like Bumble and Bumble’s Multi-Talented Sculpting Gel that gives all-day hold and mirror-like shine.
The Beehive
Beyoncé has blessed us with countless beauty moments, but one that continues to live rent-free in our heads is her tousled updo from her B’Day album cover. “It's immediate sexiness without even trying,” Moreno says of the romantic look. “Shags and shorter, layered styles work best for this type of styling because you're not having to hide and tuck in in places that they shouldn't go.” To achieve the height and texture, Moreno used Kevin Murphy Body Builder and Bedroom Hair. “I love that all hair textures, even braids, can do this,” he says. “I love the versatility of it.”
Hidden Bob
Not ready to commit to a full chop? We hear you. If you want to test out the bob life, this look is for you. “[The faux bob] is one of those tricks that hairdressers have in their arsenal, but it's also great for the everyday woman to play with,” Moreno says. Start by sectioning the bottom (or underside) half of your hair into a sleek ponytail, and braid the ends. (Braiding helps “hide” the hair easier.) “Then you'll be left with a thinner, shorter version working with the layers, which will end way sooner than your actual length,” Moreno explains. Tuck the braids under the remaining length and secure with pins, then seal your style with a shine-boosting hairspray like Bumble and Bumble’s Spray de Mode for soft, touchable texture.
