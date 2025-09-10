R29’s Fall Lookbook: Zerina Akers On The Five Moods That Will Shape Your Fall Closet

It’s the details that differentiate Zerina’s modern take on grunge. “From your belt buckle to the grommets on your boots, the patches on your jacket – that’s really what it’s about,” Akers says of the trend. Small styling choices deliver the nuance: plaid skirts, a flannel tied at the waist, and a patchwork moto jacket on top push the mix forward while maintaining its grit. The rawness is there, but sharpened just enough to feel deliberately reconsidered.