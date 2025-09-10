R29’s Fall Lookbook: Zerina Akers On The Five Moods That Will Shape Your Fall Closet
Come fall, there’s always a collective vibe shift – a sense of new beginnings and desire for fresh inspiration that make getting dressed feel different than any other time of year. But instead of obsessing over one must-have item or micro-trend, we’re thinking in sensibilities: the moods, energies, and references that feel most resonant with our personal style for the coming season.
That’s the lens stylist Zerina Akers is bringing to R29's Fall Lookbook. Known for shaping some of fashion’s most culture-defining looks on Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chloe and Halle, she’s a firm believer in drawing inspiration across eras and blending high-end with affordable fashion to create looks that are authentic and personal. For the Fall Lookbook, Akers distills fall’s biggest moments into five key vibes. They’re less of a rulebook and more of a starting point – an invitation to remix what’s already in your closet, shop with more intention, and flex the boundaries of your personal style.
The result? A framework for fall dressing that skips fleeting trends in favor of something more lasting: a formula for dressing that you can make your own. For Akers, that spans from grunge with polish – layering plaid and leather for a cozy mix of textures – to reimagining collegiate cool with neckties and shirting paired with skirts or denim for a grounded, expressive look.
Below, we break down each of Akers’ five looks – and shop out pieces so you can build on your own wardrobe and bring these outfit formulas to life.
High Grunge
It’s the details that differentiate Zerina’s modern take on grunge. “From your belt buckle to the grommets on your boots, the patches on your jacket – that’s really what it’s about,” Akers says of the trend. Small styling choices deliver the nuance: plaid skirts, a flannel tied at the waist, and a patchwork moto jacket on top push the mix forward while maintaining its grit. The rawness is there, but sharpened just enough to feel deliberately reconsidered.
Akers pushes your classic stripe way beyond basic: this fall, they’re stacked and layered for impact. Whether you’re mixing a rugby with a solid piece, or playing with two different stripes, the approach is straightforward but lands with a punch. For this look, she paired a Barrow rugby sweatshirt over a Marimekko button-down, added socks that echo the pattern, and finished with glossy Zara loafers. The magic is in the mashup — wide bands versus skinny stripes, color colliding with neutrals, sportswear mixed with tailoring.
Scarlet Authority
What cherry red was to summer, scarlet is to fall. This season, Akers is threading the pop of color through multiple items — tights, gloves, boots — to cut through an otherwise neutral look. Here, she pairs burgundy tights and patent pumps alongside a tonal skirt and handbag, finished with a white bomber for instant freshness. It’s bold without being complicated, the kind of styling move that makes classic pieces feel instantly new.
Suede Away
This isn’t the sheer, body-baring look you might expect. Akers’ version relies on texture that hugs close: a waist-nipping suede jacket paired with a flowing, asymmetrical skirt. The boots and jewelry add a Western flair to this unapologetically autumnal look. To recreate, pair earth-toned suede with other textured fabrics for a tactile tension, keeping in mind that the appeal is in the feel.
Neo-Prep
This is prep, undone. “It’s really about the modern scholar — taking classic academic inspiration and making it feel contemporary and fresh,” Akers says. For the Fall Lookbook, she’s layering shirts two at a time and offsetting the polish with a slick leather bomber rather than a blazer. “It’s a fun play on menswear,” she adds, “but with a preppiness that feels deconstructed — less about a uniform and more about self-expression.”
