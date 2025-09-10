ADVERTISEMENT

The R29 Lookbook

R29 Team
Last Updated September 10, 2025, 5:39 PM
The R29 Lookbook Fall 2025 The R29 Lookbook Fall 2025

We gave four of the industry’s most exciting artists a challenge: reimagine fall style so it feels both iconic and wearable.

The result is our first-ever Fall 2025 Lookbook — 20 original
looks across fashion and beauty.

THE ARTISTS

Photo of Zerina Akers
ZERINA AKERS
STYLIST
Zerina Akers is the stylist behind some of pop culture’s most defining fashion moments, from Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Black Is King to looks for Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe x Halle. She is also the founder of The Show Must Go On, an LA showroom supporting emerging designers, and Black Owned Everything, a platform amplifying Black-owned brands. With her distinct ability to merge eras, mix high and low, and champion underrepresented talent, Akers has become one of fashion’s most influential and standout voices.
READ MORE
Zerina Akers on the Five Moods That Will
Shape Your Fall Closet
By Laura Lajiness Kaupke
READ MORE ABOUT: ZERINA AKERS > GET THE LOOKS >
Photo of Coree Mireno
COREE MORENO
HAIR ARTIST
Coree Moreno is a Los Angeles–based hair artist celebrated for blurring the line between coiffure and couture. He counts Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Lil Nas X, and Shaboozey among his red-carpet clients. Self-taught from an early age, Moreno honed his skills by styling Barbies and neighborhood clients before breaking into salons and later assisting the visionary hair artist Vernon François. Today, his sculptural, fashion-forward approach to hair elevates red-carpet and editorial looks alike.
READ MORE
R29’s Fall Lookbook: Coree Moreno Shares
The Season’s Chicest Hairstyles To Try
By Karina Hoshikawa
READ MORE ABOUT: COREE MORENO > GET THE LOOKS >
Phot of Sir John
SIR JOHN
MAKEUP ARTIST
Sir John is a visionary makeup artist and creative director whose artistry has shaped some of pop culture’s most iconic beauty moments. He began his career assisting legends like Pat McGrath and Charlotte Tilbury, and now serves as the Creative Director for L’Oréal USA and Medicube. From painting Beyoncé’s legendary “sparkly eye” at Coachella to crafting Zendaya’s red-carpet looks, Sir John is known for bringing depth, inclusivity, and artful storytelling to beauty.
READ MORE
R29’s Fall Lookbook: Sir John Sets
The Tone With Five Power Looks
By Karina Hoshikawa
READ MORE ABOUT: SIR JOHN > GET THE LOOKS >
Photo of Brittney Boyce
BRITTNEY BOYCE
NAIL ARTIST
Brittney Boyce, the creative force behind Nails of LA, has built a reputation as Hollywood’s go-to nail artist. Known for intricate, edgy designs, her work has been spotted on Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Kim Kardashian, and Kate Hudson. With her gel press-on label Lost Angels, she’s expanded her reach, bringing high-concept nail art to at-home beauty enthusiasts. Boyce is celebrated for approaching nails as a true canvas for creativity, detail, and self-expression.
READ MORE
R29’s Fall Lookbook: Brittney Boyce On
The Coolest Nail Art Of The Season
By Karina Hoshikawa
READ MORE ABOUT: Brittney BOYCE > GET THE LOOKS >

Get the Looks

FEATURING 21 PRODUCTS
Damson Madder
Rugby Shirt
BUY
$90.00
Damson Madder
Steve Madden
Margo Skirt
BUY
$69.00
Revolve
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Stunna Lip Paint “Uncensored”
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Lost Angels
Say Less Press-On Set
BUY
$18.00
Lost Angels
Medicube
Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream
BUY
$15.00
Ulta
Zara
100% Suede Jacket
BUY
$179.00
Zara
Charles Keith
Buckled Ridged-Sole Chunky Mary Janes
BUY
$96.00
Charles Keith
Marge Sherwood
Plaid Bubble Skirt
BUY
199,000 KRW
Marge Sherwood
Bumble & Bumble
Thickening Spray
BUY
$36.00
Bumble & Bumble
Princess Polly
On Air Knit Maxi Skirt Multi Stripe
BUY
$59.00
Princess Polly
Lost Angels
Angel Energy Press-On Set
BUY
$18.00
Lost Angels
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Glaze Stix in “Twilight Gleam”
BUY
$38.00
Danessa Myricks
Kevin Murphy
Bedroom Hair
BUY
$22.00
Kevin Murphy
Soko
Amali Stacking Cuffs
BUY
$128.00   $178.00
Soko
Schutz
Lexi Slingback Pump
BUY
$158.00
Schutz
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Check Midi Skirt
BUY
$200.00
Massimo Dutti
Lovers and Friends
Charlotte Chain Belt in Silver
BUY
$78.00
Revolve
Glory H2O
Cedar Leather Boots
BUY
$275.00
Dolce Vita
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
BUY
$17.00
Calzedonia
Miley
Belt Embellished Tote Bag
BUY
$129.00
JW Pei
Bombas
Womens Vintage Stripes Half Calf Socks
BUY
$15.00
Bombas

THE LOOKBOOK STORIES

CREDITS:

Chief Content Officer: Brooke DeVard; Featured Artist: Makeup: Sir John; Featured Artist: Nails: Brittney Boyce; Featured Artist: Stylist: Zerina Akers; Featured Artist: Hair: Coree Moreno; Photographer: Steven Simione;

Director of Photography: Alli Gooch; Director of Photography: Yasmine Diba; Director of Photography: Amalia Irons; Hair and Makeup: Alexis De La Isla; Wardrobe: Tabitha Sanchez; Producer: Alexa Rhodes; Line Producer: Megan Boal; Production Coordinator: Dawnie Jefferson; Production Assistant: Chelsea Triana; Art Production Assistant: Charlotte Lethbridge; Editor: Christianne Jackson; Editor: David Rho;

Photographer Assistant: Marco Roman; Photo Retouching: Daniele Iachella; Stylist Assistant: Owen McQueeney; Wardrobe Assistant: Abigail Depose; Wardrobe Assistant: AmyClaire Mugno; Wardrobe Assistant: Elijah Scott; Hair and Makeup Assistant: Lisa Dempsey; Makeup Artist Assistant: Kasha Lassien; Makeup Artist Assistant: Leyla Hayauri; Makeup Representative: Queen White;

Senior Social Manager: Lia Tabackman; Supervising Social Producer: Jordan Bogigian; Social Producer: Breanna Davis;

VP, Creative: Praise Paige; Creative Director: Madeleine Mogul; Creative Director: Hayley Champoux; Senior Creative: Elizabeth Therese Parker; Creative Strategist: Tamar Willis;

Nails Model: Dyani Norwood; Nails Model: Fatma Dabo; Stylist Model: Ellen Byun; Stylist Model: Amber Jones; Stylist Model: Brenna Monet; Makeup Model: Jessie Mesa; Makeup Model: Mary Stoker; Hair Model: Catherine Pham; Hair and Makeup Model: Nyawuta Chol; Hair Model: Mercedes Enriqueta;

VP, Talent Partnerships & Influencer Strategy: Gabriela Zarmakoupis; Talent Campaign Manager: Anne Marie Andrews; Creative & Sales Strategist: Alissa Maggiacomo Senior Writer: Karina Hoshikawa; Product Design: Lee Misenheimer;

More from Fashion

