Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Hair
Celebrity Beauty
Maisie Williams Goes Blonde Ahead Of
GOT
Finale
by
Courtney E. Smith
More from Hair
Beauty
Gina Rodriguez Got The Perfect Post-Wedding Hair Makeover For Summer
aimee simeon
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Meet The Orthodox Jewish Millennials Who Wear Wigs On Their Own Terms
Rachel Lubitz
May 17, 2019
Beauty
The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Products, According To The Pros
Megan Decker
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Tayla Parx On Glitter, Wigs, & What It Means To Be Feminine
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Blonde Balayage Is The Hot Summer Hair Color You Need To Try
Say what you will about the upkeep of highlights, but there's just something about walking out of the salon with a fresh new shade of blonde that makes
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know Before Getting Balayage
Remember when you got your first set of highlights in high school? You begged your parents for permission to lighten your strands because all the cool
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Check Your Hot Tools: CHI Lava Hair Dryers Are Being Recalled
Check your hairdryers: All of CHI's new Lava Dryers are being recalled immediately. The brand issued a statement urging consumers to discontinue use of
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Lauren Conrad Just Revived L.A.'s Cream-Soda Blonde Trend Fo...
Lauren Conrad is not the same person we first met on Laguna Beach in 2004. Since the MTV reality show ended, Conrad launched her own fashion line for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
5 Anti-Frizz Shampoos That Outsmart The Humidity Index
If we're ranking the pitfalls of summer, humidity is hands down the most offensive. No matter how the increased moisture levels mess with your hair —
by
Megan Decker
Music
Why Hayley Williams Is Starting A "Sanctuary Of Self Love" At Bon...
Bonnaroo is a festival known as much for its outdoor camping on a functioning Tennesse farm (and the hippie vibe that comes with it) as for its
by
Courtney E. Smith
Beauty
9 Weave Ponytails That Don’t Require A Flat Iron
Growing up, I'd always be pumped whenever my mom would let me get box braids or cornrows. She'd leave them in for as long as possible, especially during
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Jessica Chastain Just Got The Hottest Haircut Of The Summer
A couple of inches really can make all the difference when it comes to a gorgeous haircut, whether you're talking about adding subtle layers or — much
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
10 Chic Bridesmaid Hairstyles Perfect For Summer Wedding Season
Being a bridesmaid can be stressful. Between planning the bachelorette party and finding the right wedding gift — not to mention figuring out how the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
21 Luxe Amazon Beauty Products That Are On Sale This Week
It's easy to feel overwhelmed shopping on Amazon. Not that we don't do it all the time (because free two-day shipping is the bomb), but you can't help but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Emilia Clarke Posts A Bald Selfie After
GOT
Episode 5 — ...
This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones. With only one episode left of Game of Thrones, all eyes are on the show's cast, especially Emilia
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Jennifer Lawrence Nails Her Bridal Beauty Look At Engagement Party
It's almost impossible to forget about celebrity engagements (see: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez), but considering the low profile Jennifer Lawrence
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Daenerys Targaryen's Battle Braid Hides
Game Of Thrones&...
This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones. With the final battle of King's Landing officially won — and the majority of the city burnt to a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown Now Has Long, Ombré Hair — & You Won't Re...
When a celebrity steps out with a new haircut — be it a French-girl bob, shoulder-skimming chop, or bangs — we're typically inspired to schedule a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Real Story Behind Villanelle's New Pink Hair On
Kill...
An ornate hair pin that doubles as a shiv. A spritz of poisonous perfume that suffocates your enemies (and maybe your lover). On Killing Eve, beauty isn't
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Touching Reason Arya Stark's New Hairstyle Looks So Fami...
This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8. Update: Five episodes later and the only place Game of Thrones has caused a bigger firestorm
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Gwendoline Christie Is The Undefeated Champion Of Red-Carpet Beauty
On screen Brienne of Tarth is a sword-swinging protector — and recently dubbed knight — with an iconic, blonde pixie. In real life, the actress who
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bored With Your Hair? Easily Upgrade Any Style With A Barrette
You couldn't tell me I wasn't the flyest kid in elementary school when I had barrettes in my hair. Each morning, my mom would deck me out in multicolored
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
Beyoncé Just Ditched Her Signature Blonde Hair — & Her New Look S...
Hold the tresses: Beyoncé has gone from being a blonde to a brunette. That’s right. The singer ditched her signature honey blonde locks in favor of a
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event Is Coming — See All The Deals
Ulta just announced its Gorgeous Hair Event is coming and... Hear that? It's music to a beauty lover's ears. The sale, which kicks off on May 12 and runs
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event Is Coming — Here's Everythin...
You know that promise you made to yourself in January? The one where you actually finish one dry shampoo before buying a new one? Or your resolution to
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
From Pink To Blue To White, Hilary Duff's Hair Evolution Is ...
Since she came on the scene more than 15 years ago, Hilary Duff has served as a walking Instafeed of top beauty trends. Throwback to her Lizzie McGuire
by
Us
Beauty
I Chopped Off 10 Inches Of My Hair To Reclaim My Curls
It was the day before a big job interview, and I checked everything off my to-do list: buy an outfit, print out copies of my resume, and stop by DryBar to
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
18 Times Celebrities Made The Ponytail Cool For Summer
Blame Gretchen Wieners' circa-2004 mandate, but for a long time, we treated wearing a ponytail like sporting our favorite pair of ratty sweatpants in
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst: My Natural Hair Represents The Real Me
Last Thursday, Cheslie Kryst stood on the Miss USA stage with the other top five finalists, waiting to see if years of hard work would result in a crown.
by
Thatiana Diaz
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted