I Tried A Dry Hair Mask — & The Results Seriously Impressed Me
I'll be honest: I've never been a big fan of hair masks. For starters, I don't have the patience to wait for a mask to sit for anywhere from five to 15 minutes. But mostly, I've never found one that hydrates my hair without weighing it down. I have extremely thick, long hair that is prone to frizz and flyaways, and I rely on hair oil and dry oil mists to help add shine and moisture. But when IGK — one of my most tried-and-true hair brands —announced a limited-edition version of its Antisocial Dry Hair Mask, I was immediately intrigued.
A dry hair mask? Sounds like a beauty juxtaposition to me — but I'll admit that the concept was genius: Weightless, shine-boosting hydration that works overnight? Sign me up.
Taking inspiration from another overnight beauty sleep MVP — silk pillowcases — IGK's Midnight Silk version of Antisocial features extra-special packaging and a light, subtly sweet scent. Per the instructions, I tried it on clean, dry hair and brushed it throughout before securing in a loose braid – my preferred bedtime hairstyle. The next morning, I woke up with loose waves and touchably soft, smooth hair. I still had some rogue flyaways at the top — nothing I couldn't fix with a little hairspray — and my hair looked visibly shinier and my highlights brighter, somehow. And best of all, I loved not having to rinse anything out — just spray, brush, and wake up to silky, shiny hair.
Ingredients like vegan silk protein (another nod to the name), plus a bond-building peptide complex mean that this stuff doesn't just hydrate on a surface level to temporarily tame frizz; with continued use (including mid-day refreshes or even on second-day hair), I actually could see and feel a difference in my hair health.
Much like skincare, the best hair care is the kind you'll actually use regularly — and now that I no longer have to deal with the inconvenience and heaviness of traditional hair masks, taking care of my length has never been easier. (Also, I finally get the hype surrounding Antisocial — she's sold out eight times ever since launching. NBD!) At $38, it's a luxury product, but the rare one that is worth every penny, in my opinion. (Also, I have a lot of hair, and I'm still on my first one after nearly a month of use.) Antisocial may be her name, but this is one beauty product I'm happily sharing with anyone and everyone.
