Much like skincare, the best hair care is the kind you'll actually use regularly — and now that I no longer have to deal with the inconvenience and heaviness of traditional hair masks, taking care of my length has never been easier. (Also, I finally get the hype surrounding Antisocial — she's sold out eight times ever since launching. NBD!) At $38, it's a luxury product, but the rare one that is worth every penny, in my opinion. (Also, I have a lot of hair, and I'm still on my first one after nearly a month of use.) Antisocial may be her name, but this is one beauty product I'm happily sharing with anyone and everyone.