9 Conditioners To Make Frizz A Thing Of The Past

Luscious volume and effortless, tousled texture? We love to see it. Frizz and flyaways? Depending on the look you're going for, not so much. Throw in the summer heat and humidity, and it can seem like a Sisyphean task to maintain a sleek, smooth 'do.
As iconic celebrity hairstylist Garren previously told Refinery29, "Frizzy hair usually requires more than one product — it can’t just be a shampoo-and-go solution." And while layering serums and styling products are often a key part of that routine, conditioner is an indispensable step to taming frizz.
Ahead, we've combed our favorite beauty brands to bring the most highly-reviewed frizz-fighting conditioners at every price point. From a $5 drugstore gem (which also happens to be my personal go-to) to luxe formulas, keep clicking to find your new favorite conditioner for frizzy hair.
