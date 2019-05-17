As much as we wish the solution to all our hair problems came in a single miracle bottle (and one available at a bargain-basement price, at that), more often than not it takes the right cocktail of a routine — starting with shampoo and straight through to a flyaway-smoothing serum — to achieve your personal ideal of air-dried perfection.
But then, just when you think you've got your regimen down to a science, the whole delicate process falls completely out of whack the second the humidity spikes. "Frizzy hair usually requires more than one product," says celebrity hairstylist Garren. "It can’t just be a shampoo-and-go solution — you need a prescription. Then, you'll adapt the levels and into the formulation that works for you."
Advertisement
While there's no one-size-fits-all cure for frizz, there are a few helpful products that can make a huge difference. We asked five celebrity hairstylists to share their arsenal of humidity-blocking serums and shine lotions for a wide range of hair types. Ahead, their favorite formulations, and a foolproof guide to nixing your frizz before the muggy air tries to mess with your good hair days.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 7
R+Co Twister Curl Primer
"Every head of hair grabs product differently," says Garren, also the co-founder of trendy hair-care brand R+Co. "A little bit of this lotion gives a gorgeous shine and smoothness for someone with curly or natural hair because it closes the cuticle down to soften the curl. You don’t need a lot — just mix a little in your hand and work it through wet hair."
2 of 7
Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Oil
If your ends respond well to hydrating oils but you get greasy at the roots, this formula — recommended by celebrity stylist Roger Medina — is a great pick. "This smoothing oil absorbs instantly to deliver strand-by-strand softness and smoothness that lasts, without any residual greasiness," Medina says.
Advertisement
3 of 7
Kérastase Nutritive Oléo Relax Anti-Frizz Serum
Some serums deliver shine, but only at the cost of volume and fullness. Medina tells us this serum does no such thing. "It leaves even the finest hair silky smooth, shinier, and more manageable," he says. "The end result is this unique trifecta of long-lasting volume control, softness, and shine."
4 of 7
Tresemmé Anti-Frizz Smoothing Sheets
Hairstylist Justine Marjan used these handy anti-frizz wipes at this year's Met Gala to keep Ashley Graham's embellished rope braid free of flyaways all night — which can be especially tricky with NYC's unpredictable humidity index in early spring. "These sheets are an amazing on-the-go solution to frizz," she Marjan says. "Just run the sheet right over your hair and smooth the lightweight serum through with your fingers for a quick refresh."
5 of 7
Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel
If your ends feel dry and brittle — as they tend to do in the summer, especially if you see a colorist regularly — Marjan recommends this chic tube. "This stuff is a great finishing product for dry hair if the ends look frazzled or if you get a frizz halo around your part or hairline," she says. "I like to use a small amount on my palms, run it through the hair, and go."
6 of 7
The One By Frederic Fekkai The Tamed One Anti-Frizz Balm
Marketed as a high-performance balm, this Frédéric Fekkai serum is the third and final step in the brand's three-piece frizz-targeted collection. "This is ideal for all types of hair because it's super lightweight," says Jordi Martinez, stylist at Frédéric Fekkai Salon in Soho. "I love it for clients who are looking for a silky straight style."
7 of 7
Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Cream To Serum Treatment
For natural hair, Carol's Daughter makes a cream-to-serum hair milk that comes highly recommended. "I recommend this product to anyone with curls spanning from 2C to 4C in texture," says Giovanny Jorge, founder of NYC's Hair Repair Bar by Giojé. "This is your key to keeping moisture in and frizz out, through any level of humidity."
Advertisement