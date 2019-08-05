The Shortcut To Keeping Your Hair Glossy This Summer

Right now, it's quite possible that you're loving your blonde highlights — that have just hit their peak sun-bleached brightness — but hating the dry, almost straw-like texture that comes with them. If your dime-sized dollop of conditioner isn't helping to rehab your dull ends, you might need to mix a moisturizing hair oil into your routine.
If you haven't found a favorite leave-in dry oil, the hair pros are breaking down their holy-grail picks to get you through the duration of August's heat wave, ahead. Read their testimonials, shop the one that speaks to your hair type, and you'll have soft ends and polished curls through the first breeze of September.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Smoothing Anti-Frizz Nourishing Oil
Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons swears by Alterna's anti-frizz oil from the Caviar line to add shine to dull, dry hair. "This stuff has been my go-to for years," he tells us. "For a hair oil, it has a pretty thick texture, so it layers well, without getting wet or sticky. I use it primarily for an instant shine boost, but as you work in more, it can act like a deep conditioning treatment."
Paul Mitchell Marula Oil Rare Oil Treatment
"This oil is magical," Fitzsimons raves. "Not only does it smell incredible, but just one drop makes overgrown hair look ten times healthier, sealing off any weird split ends that stick out."
Ouai Hair Oil
Celebrity stylist for Seven hair care Cash Lawless tells us he's a huge fan of Jen Atkin's Ouai oil formula. "This is versatile enough to be used on all hair textures," he explains. "It seals split ends, plus acts as a heat protectant. I find it's also amazing in the winter months, especially because a few drops into damp or dry hair will actually repel any annoying sweater static."
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
"This hair oil is actually hard to overuse," Lawless tells us. "It has a little weight to it, so you can layer it on for a top layer of shine, or build it up to get that silky glass hair feel. I find it works best on medium heavy to very thick hair textures, because it really cuts through frizz."
Seven Haircare Gazar Polish Balm
"This is more of a polish than an oil," Lawless explains. "But I love that it delivers the shine of an oil, with a little bit of hold. I find that when I rake the balm from midsection through the ends, it kills frizz, and defines curls, coils, and ringlets like a dream."
DevaCurl B'Leave-In
Deanna Brown, stylist at NYC's Devachan Salon, tells us about another incredible oil in disguise. "The DevaCurl B’Leave In is first and foremost an incredible curl plumper, but also acts as a humectant, which means that it locks in hair's moisture and shine."
Moroccanoil Treatment
Laura Polko, celebrity stylist and brand ambassador for Scünci, says that she loves the Moroccanoil treatment. "There are different levels to this formula, which is great because you can pick the level that best corresponds to your texture," she explains. "For an extra shine boost to restore brittle ends, mix a little oil with a conditioning mask, wrap your hair up in a headwrap or a scrunchie, leave it to sink in overnight, and rinse out in the morning. Your hair will be much glossier afterwards."
Unite Hair U Oil
"The Unite oil is great for thick (maybe slightly overprocessed) hair," Polko says. "A little goes a long way, so just add a few drops onto your hands and carefully distribute it through your ends, avoiding the roots."
Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil
For fine and thin hair textures, Polko recommends the Ouai Rose Oil (which is formulated for hair and body). She says, "Rake it onto towel-dried hair, and you'll get this great shine after a blowdry or even a simple air-dry."
