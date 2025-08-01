This ‘New’ Braided Hair Extension Trend Isn’t New At All — Here’s Why It Matters

Then there is a deeper, more nuanced issue at play. Black women are often labeled gatekeepers when it comes to trendy hairstyles. We are loud when it comes to protecting the culture that we’ve built and enrich every day, and we want to protect it so it maintains its authenticity. When it comes to hair specifically, our concern with women of other races doing, for example, Fulani braids (which once had a fleeting rebrand to ‘Bo Derek’ braids), or any other afro-rooted hairstyles, goes beyond our fight against cultural appropriation. For the non-afro heads out there, best believe we want to protect our culture just as much as we want to protect your scalp. Not all things that seem cool are for everyone.