This ‘New’ Braided Hair Extension Trend Isn’t New At All — Here’s Why It Matters
So, What Are Korean Braiding Extensions?
“Straighter hair tends to be more fragile when it comes to tension-based styles. The strands can slip out or snap under pressure because they don’t have the natural grip or density that afro-textured hair has to hold these styles.”
@nutritionbynikki ohhhh to be this blissfully unaware of the damage @T-ANNA HAIR EXTENSIONS ❤️ would cause to my hair after only 7 weeks…watch till the end for my hair (or lack of) post extension removal 💔😭😭😭 #hairtok #hairloss #hairextensions #tannahairextensions #fyp #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Nikki🧿
Can This Hair Extension Method Work On All Hair Types?
Black women are often labeled gatekeepers when it comes to trendy hairstyles. We are loud when it comes to protecting the culture that we’ve built and enrich every day, and we want to protect it so it maintains its authenticity.