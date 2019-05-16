Story from Beauty

Blonde Balayage Is The Hot Summer Hair Color You Need To Try

Megan Decker
PHoto: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Say what you will about the upkeep of highlights, but there's just something about walking out of the salon with a fresh new shade of blonde that makes every downside to lightening your hair disappear. Luckily for those forever in pursuit of the perfect color, this season's go-to technique — you know it as balayageminimizes the pitfalls of going brighter while maximizing the good vibes that come with it.
Stylist George Papanikolas tells us that a balayage blonde is his favorite approach to highlighting because it's designed to look natural. "The lightest highlights are delicate at the roots, gradually getting thicker and more saturated towards the ends," he says. "They should be focused most precisely around the halo of the face, with lots of natural base color peeking throughout, so that you get the dimension and contrast that makes balayage hair so gorgeous."
Ahead, find photographic proof that blonde balayage is dominating summer 2019 hair trends, plus pick up foolproof tips on how to ask for it at your next appointment. May the promise of bright, sunny blonde shine instantly lighten your frame of mind this season.
1 of 10
To make your blonde balayage hit that sweet spot between pale blonde and true platinum, tell your colorist to lift your base color by four shades, but no more than that. "If you want to create the most natural balayage, make sure you only lift the hair four shades lighter than the base color," says Linda de Zeeuw, colorist at NYC's Rob Peetoom salon. "That way, you keep a natural color palette, and you don’t damage the hair too much."
2 of 10
Papanikolas agrees that the most flattering blonde balayage lifts the hair roughly four shades from the base color. "The brightest highlights should be focused on the face frame, the natural part of the hair, and the ends," he explains. "Then there should be obvious strands of the darker base color running throughout for dimension and contrast."
3 of 10
Those who have anxiety about going bright blonde might consider a warm transitional tone, like copper or strawberry blonde. "Brunettes can ease into blonde balayage with a nice caramel or rose gold tone," explains de Zeeuw.
4 of 10
Cherin Choi, a colorist out of L.A.'s Nova Arts Salon, is a pro at making blonde balayage look au naturel and effortless over a dark brunette base. "My trick is to highlight the ends and through the hair shaft," she says. "Then, I tone the roots and carefully blend them into the lighter blonde pieces for a seamless grow out."
5 of 10
See? Lifting just a few curls to a golden blonde shade using balayage blending can invoke instant summer vibes (and smiles).
6 of 10
Emma Roberts recently went blonde via balayage, landing her with a summery blended tone that her colorist Nikki Lee calls 'boho sunrise.' "Instead of doing the typical bright blonde we went for a 'boho sunrise tone,'" Lee tells us. "Something that felt a bit more undone and effortless."
7 of 10
Larisa Love, Joico brand ambassador and celebrity stylist, tells us that the seamless balayage blend from brown base to blonde adds instant brightness around the face — without the need for a root touch-up every three weeks.
8 of 10
Celebrity colorist Lorri Goddard likes to emphasize the delicacy of blonde balayage. "Finer lightened strands takes more control, but it provides a much more natural look," she says. "I prefer super-fine painting at the scalp, blending into stronger strokes towards edges, to achieve the blonde placement that looks as if it were intended by nature."
9 of 10
Celebrity stylist Chris McMillan shows us how to make a cool-blonde highlight look sun-kissed and natural on dark-rooted curls: Keep the tones baby-fine and focused towards the ends.
10 of 10
