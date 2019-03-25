Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Guide To Ombre
Beauty
11 Summer-Perfect Shades Of Blonde Balayage
by
Megan Decker
More from Guide To Ombre
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair The Perfect Honey Blonde For Spring
Megan Decker
Mar 25, 2019
Beauty
9 Ombré Nail-Art Ideas You’ll Want To Try This Weekend
Megan Decker
Mar 1, 2019
Beauty
"Mid-Lights" Is L.A.'s Coolest Winter Hair Color Trend
Megan Decker
Nov 21, 2018
Beauty
7 Fall Hair Color Trends You're About To See All Over L.A.
Heading into the hair salon for a seasonal color can be tricky. You're feeling the fall spirit, hankering for a warmer shade, but don't know exactly what
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Baby Boomer Nails: Here's The 411 On The French Mani Remix
Baby boomer nails are all the rage in France and Germany. According to Pinterest's 2018 Global Beauty Report, pins of this particular nail design are up
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
"Golden Accents" Are Hollywood's Must-Try Summer Hair Trend
You've probably noticed that "summer" and "sun-kissed" are often jammed together in the same sentence. Sure, in a dream world, sunny days would be
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We're Bringing A Photo Of Jason Momoa To Our Next Hair Appoi...
On the surface, you might think that Jason Momoa and Gisele Bündchen have very little in common. One is a Hawaiian model-turned-actor of unbelievably
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Chrissy Teigen Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has ...
To say that we want Chrissy Teigen to be our best friend/sister/mother/all-around life partner would be a gross understatement. Who else snoozes through
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Celebrity Beauty
Lena Dunham Suddenly Has The Longest Hair On
Girls
It seems like only yesterday that Lena Dunham was blonde-ish and bewigged and guest-starring on Scandal. But it wasn't yesterday; it was 2015. Perhaps
by
Amelia Edelman
Makeup
We Dare You To Try This Take On The Ombré Lip Trend
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Shortcuts
How To Master The Biggest Makeup Trend Coming Out Of Hollywood
The most unexpected beauty trend to come out of Hollywood this season? Blue eye makeup. Smoked out, iced up, and blended into cool shapes, the color is
by
Rachel Selvin
Makeup
These Rad Ombré Brows Are Not For The Faint Of Heart
We're riding the ombré wave wherever it takes us, including to these dreamy purple eyebrows. While the look may not be well-suited for every day — it
by
Rachel Selvin
Celebrity Beauty
Gina Rodriguez's New Ombré 'Do Is Summer Hair Goals
If you're anything like us, you've been living vicariously through Gina Rodriguez’s jaw-dropping summer of hair changes. We've already delighted in her
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Teen Lost Her Hair After Attempting DIY Ombré
It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of: You’re coloring your hair, hoping to achieve the perfect sun-kissed effect, only to have it all fall out
by
Erika Stalder
Celebrity Beauty
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hair — & She's Bringing Ombré Back
A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Mar 16, 2016 at 10:49am PDT In the ultimate #flashbackfriday move, Kim Kardashian is
by
Taylor Bryant
Nails
DIY Ombré Nails That
Don't
Require A Pro
The ombré craze may have first gained momentum with hair, but, like all trends, it's since spread to, well, everything. Lips, tips, brows — all have
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
An Ombré Lip You'll Actually Wear
Let's be clear — we're always down to try a new beauty trend. When it comes to making one part of our daily routine, however, our lazy-girl selves
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Ombré Lips? Yep, They're A Thing
As beauty editors, we're all for experimenting with new makeup looks and creating mood boards filled with envelope-pushing ideas. In real life, though,
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Eye-Opening Liner Trick You NEED To See
Forget what you've heard. Ombré is not on its way out — unlike your crazy printed trousers. The trend's roots can be traced back to supermodels wearing
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Ombré Lashes: Sound Gimmicky, Are Actually Kind Of Brilliant
Yes, we know ombré has kind of jumped the shark. From hair to brows to lips, it seems like no part of your beauty routine is safe from the subtle
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
This Easy Eyeliner Trick Is A Game-Changer
"Poolside glamour" was the name of the game at Holly Fulton's show during London Fashion Week, which kicked off this past weekend. "The makeup had to be
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Beauty
Rita Ora's New Platinum Ombré Is Giving Us LIFE
We want you to stop whatever you're doing right now so we can draw your attention to Rita Ora and the newest iteration of her magical mane. Feast your
by
Kristin Booker
Makeup
Why You Should Ombré Your Brows
We've talked endlessly about ombré hair, nails, lips — whatever you've got, we want to ombré it. That being said, we're not sure why we've never
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
The Metallic Eyeshadow To End All Metallic Eyeshadows
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm, Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous. And, while we do
by
Megan McIntyre
Celebrity Beauty
Blake Lively Assures Us That The Ombré Lip Is Totally Wearable
Calling all ladies that doubted the ombré lip would make it into the mainstream! Blake Lively debuted the look last night at a Van Cleef & Arpels
by
Tara Rasmus
Nails
A 1-Minute Master Class On The Ombré Nail
Confession, even nail-art lovers like us could use a little help once in a while. That's one of the many, many reasons we turned to you, the Refinery29
by
Gabriel Bell
Nails
The Only Mani You Need For The Holidays
Nail art can be daunting, but this frosty, snow-inspired mani is super-easy to create – and perfect for holiday parties. With two coats of OPI’s
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Ombré Alert: Stacy London's New 'Do
Stacy London's hair was already on our list of favorite things because of her enviable gray streak. So, when we saw this picture on Rita Hazan's Instagram
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Beauty
Michelle Obama Got Ombré'd!
As The Cut reported today, the first lady has gotten highlights — and not just your run-of-the-mill streaks. From our angle, it appears that Michelle
by
Tara Rasmus
Makeup
You Haven't Seen Ombré Like This
It feels like there’s been a complete ombré takeover in the world of beauty. From lips to nails, this gradient-heavy trend is blowing up my Instagram.
by
Aimee Blaut
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted