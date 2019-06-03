The Minimalist French-Manicure Trend You'll Want To Wear All Summer

Bright nail polish, be it neon pink or creamsicle, is undeniably summery — but it isn't for everyone. If you fall back on sheer nude polish as your go-to and your favorite nail art is the kind that's only detectable to your best friend at dinner as you're reaching for the cocktail menu, the newest nail-art trend is for you: The neon ombré French tip is the definition of minimalist, with the perfect kiss of summer brightness.
The trend was brought to us by one of Instagram's favorite manicurists, Betina Goldstein, who also brought us cuticle striping last season. The new look is similar in that it involves a naked, glossy nail with a single skinny stripe of color. This one, however, is placed at the tip of the nail rather than the cuticle curve, and involves a chic, colorful ombré fade.
For a step-by-step breakdown of how to get the neon ombré French tip on your own, click ahead. Plus, find all the chic color combos we'll be trying this summer.