Maybe it's the new ruffle skirt hanging in your closet, or the fact that it's now warm enough to walk down the street without a second layer, but we're all feeling serious summertime vibes. Despite the fact that we're still a couple weeks ahead of the official start of summer (June 21, and we're counting down the days), we're riding this warm-weather high early, with peep-toe sandals on our feet and a stack of colorful bracelets on one wrist — dangling down to the fresh, glossy manicure on our fingernails.
From a summery take on Coachella's glitter manicure to the prettiest (and super-clean) stone-blue polish we've ever seen, we asked the pros for an inside look at 2019's hottest summer nail polish shades. Shop them all — or just your favorite bottle — right now, and consider it the cheapest accessory you'll buy, and wear on repeat, all summer long.
