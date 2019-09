The 5 Nail Polish Colours Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Maybe it's the new ruffle skirt hanging in your closet, or the fact that it's warm enough to walk down the street without a second layer, but we're all feeling serious summertime vibes. Despite the fact that we're still a few weeks ahead of Memorial Day, we're riding this warm-weather high early, with hiking sandals on our feet and a stack of colourful bracelets on one wrist — dangling down to the fresh, glossy manicure on our fingernails.