The 5 Nail Polish Colours Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Maybe it's the new ruffle skirt hanging in your closet, or the fact that it's warm enough to walk down the street without a second layer, but we're all feeling serious summertime vibes. Despite the fact that we're still a few weeks ahead of Memorial Day, we're riding this warm-weather high early, with hiking sandals on our feet and a stack of colourful bracelets on one wrist — dangling down to the fresh, glossy manicure on our fingernails.
From a summery take on Coachella's glitter manicure to the prettiest stone-blue polish we've ever seen, we asked the pros for an inside look at 2019's hottest summer nail polish shades. Shop them all — or just your favourite bottle — right now, and consider it the cheapest accessory you'll buy, and wear on repeat, all summer long.
