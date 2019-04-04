Gone are the days when your accessories played second fiddle to your outfit; in the past few years, thanks to a host of cult labels, a statement-making heel or a choice It bag has become the real star of the show. And for spring – a season that always makes us feel a little playful in the wardrobe department – we're spoiled for choice.
Whether it's the Carrie-approved '00s (think naked heels and shoulder bags) or natural materials like bamboo and rattan, there is a plethora of accessories trends to dip your toe into this season. Without further ado, meet SS19's standout accessories, from turbo-charged sandals to larger-than-life sunglasses.
Advertisement
'00s, Natch
With the reissue of iconic '00s It bags – from Fendi's Baguette to Dior's Saddle – 2019 has seen the return of city-slickin' slinky accessories fit for Carrie Bradshaw. Cult label Staud's first foray into footwear this year saw it revive such retro shapes as the naked heel (all straps and not much else), the thong sandal (very Ibiza 2001) and the wedge mule. This season we're donning nothing more than a silk slip dress and some coquettish kitten heels – Charlotte Olympia's leopard pair has extra sex appeal – tucking our bag under our arm, and heading out into the night. Cocktails are on us.
Zara Brown Leather Mules, £39.99, available at Zara; Zara Strappy Leather Sandals, £55.99, available at Zara; Charlotte Olympia Drew Mules, £470, available at Charlotte Olympia; Topshop Nylon Shoulder Bag, £20, available at Topshop.
Take A Hike!
The popularity of Grenson's Nannette signalled a shift towards the practical last year, with 12-eyelet, rubber-soled, heavy-duty boots kicking their way to the top of our footwear collection. Don't think the utilitarian trend has gone off-piste this season, though. Belt bags are as practical as ever (we couldn't get through festival season without one), turbo-charged sandals are replacing our stomping boots – Stella McCartney's logo pair is our favourite – and the rainproof hat is making umbrellas redundant, as seen at Ganni and Rejina Pyo. Time to explore.
Stella McCartney Logo Sandals, £365, available at Net-A-Porter; Maison Michel PVC Bucket Hat, £380, available at Browns; Weekday Mini Waist Bag, £20, available at Weekday.
Advertisement
Loud & Clear
Everyone from Vetements to Balmain, Chanel to Fendi is making themselves crystal clear this season. Maybe social media is making showoffs of us all, encouraging us to flaunt our prized possessions in see-through totes like this Versace number (Staud does a host of great PVC bags, too). Or maybe it's the kitschiness of the material that we're embracing; from Simone Rocha's childlike headband to Zara's beaded bag, accessories that we would have worn in primary school are reigning supreme. Either way, transparency is key.
Versace PVC Tote Bag, £610, available at Browns; Zara Transparent Bag, £49.99, available at Zara; Simone Rocha PVC Bead Headband, £350, available at Net-A-Porter.
Natural Woman
There's been a move towards natural fabrications over the past few seasons, whether it's retro materials like rattan and bamboo, or sculptural pieces made of wood carved into graphic shapes. Jacquemus (the king of resort wear) has championed straw bags for some time, and this statement-making beach bag is spring/summer perfection. Cult Gaia has led the pack when it comes to earthy materials in arty forms, and this new-season beaded bag is as cute as they come.
Topshop Wooden Tote Bag, £32, available at Topshop; Cult Gaia Mini Bamboo Tote, £125, available at Net-A-Porter; Jacquemus Straw and Leather Bag, £320, available at Browns.
Super Size Me
Teeny-tiny accessories may have been all the rage last year but it's 2019 now and we're taking up space. Gone are the impractical microbags that barely fit your purse; gone, too, are the comically small microshades that only Bella Hadid could really pull off. In their place? XXL everything! Big up the totes you could climb into – like this playful Rejina Pyo number – stacked platforms that pay homage to glam rock, and sunnies so big they hide a multitude of sins. This spring, go big or go home.
Gucci Sunglasses, £270, available at Net-A-Porter; Alexachung Sunglasses, £149, available at Alexachung; Marni Sunglasses, available soon; Longchamp Sunglasses, £145, available at Longchamp; Topshop High Clog Sandals, £49, available at Topshop; Rejina Pyo Satin Tote, £265, available at Net-A-Porter.
Advertisement