With the reissue of iconic '00s It bags – from Fendi's Baguette to Dior's Saddle – 2019 has seen the return of city-slickin' slinky accessories fit for Carrie Bradshaw. Cult label Staud's first foray into footwear this year saw it revive such retro shapes as the naked heel (all straps and not much else), the thong sandal (very Ibiza 2001) and the wedge mule. This season we're donning nothing more than a silk slip dress and some coquettish kitten heels – Charlotte Olympia's leopard pair has extra sex appeal – tucking our bag under our arm, and heading out into the night. Cocktails are on us.