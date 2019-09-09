Skip navigation!
Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW On A Joyful Note
by
Channing Hargrove
Designers
“This Wasn’t The Only Penis-Shaped Wedding Gift”: Inside Henry...
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Prabal Gurung On Being An Activist & Exploring American Identity At NYFW
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Tory Burch Reimagines The ’80s With A Nod To Princess Diana
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
DVF Has A Genius Trick For Mastering Self Doubt
Channing Hargrove
9 Sep 2019
Fashion
Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week
Georgia Murray
9 Sep 2019
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Have Been Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands Still ...
Eliza Huber
30 Aug 2019
Shopping
H&M’s Latest Studio Collection Is Here — & It's Magical
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Cult Label Your Favourite Riot Grrrls Are Wearing
2019 has been a stellar year for riot grrrls everywhere. Kathleen Hanna-fronted pioneers Bikini Kill played two raucous London shows in June, Sleater-Kinne
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Fashion Show Is Coming To Amazon Prime
Rihanna, our gracious and inclusive queen, has no plans of lifting her Fenty stiletto off our necks. That Rihanna reign just won't let up. As rumours
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Chanel Rethinks Hong Kong Cruise Show Due To Social Unrest
Chanel cruise shows are the stuff of legend. There was the time Karl Lagerfeld took over Havana's Paseo del Prado, Cuba's historic boulevard that
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ganni's Founders On Bringing Their Copenhagen Cool To London
2019 is shaping up to be a mega year for Ganni, the Copenhagen-based label that put Denmark's fashion scene on the global map. Not only is it the 10th
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Does The CFDA's Trump-Backing Board Member Contradict Its Own Mis...
It’s become impossible — for citizens, brands and organisations — to stay politically neutral in 2019. Jewellery designer and Council of Fashion Desi
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Jeremy Scott Talks Designing Moschino Looks For The Sims
No one does millennial nostalgia quite like Moschino. The Italian fashion house is known for creating campy, vibrant collections, drawing inspiration from
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
This Is Summer In The City, According To Stella McCartney
Sure, the weather has played us all for fools this summer, but we're still dreaming of London heatwaves and all the sticky summer-in-the-city magic th
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Naomi Campbell Aims To “Redefine Sexy” In The New Calvin Klein Ca...
Naomi Campbell is the epitome of a living legend. Over the course of her 30-plus-year career in fashion, she’s achieved milestone after milestone. In Aug
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
7 Sweet Summer Styling Tips From Copenhagen's Coolest
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Not Everyone's Happy About Taylor Swift's
Vogue
Cover
The political climate in this country is fraught. Suddenly, everything is political in a way that it never was before — especially in fashion. Designers
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
The Model Alliance Is Finally Calling Out Victoria’s Secret
Victoria's Secret is the house that white men built and frankly, it's just about crumbled to the ground. Model Maria Farmer recently alleged that
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Inside The Beautiful Home Of The Fashion Crowd's Favourite Jeweller
If you've noticed a spike in jewellery shaped like the female form over the past few years, you have Parisian designer Anissa Kermiche to thank. Her s
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Yara Shahidi & Indya Moore Reimagine Shakespeare’s Juliet In The ...
Every year, we wait with bated breath for the Pirelli Calendar to reveal its latest theme. On Sunday, Pirelli revealed the photographer behind the 2020 edi
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
A Karl Lagerfeld Exhibition Will (Maybe, Probably) Happen At The Met
Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, is gearing up for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York's future exhibiti
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Christy Turlington’s Casting In Marc Jacobs' New Campaign Is ...
July may not be over just yet, but the fashion world is already buzzing with anticipation for September, aka Fashion Month. Those highly anticipated Septem
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Two Of 2019's Official Hottest Fashion Pieces Are Under £55
The second instalment of fashion search platform Lyst's 2019 Index has landed, ranking the coolest and most collectable brands and products of the yea
by
Georgia Murray
Style
Move Over Denmark, The Next Wave Of Cult Scandi Labels Are Norwegian
by
Esther Newman
Shopping Accessories
Staud’s Newest It Bag Is A Lunar Achievement
Ever since its launch in 2015, Staud has charmed us with their signature blend of retro glamour and of-the-moment fabrication. Whether it’s a nylon ballg
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
All The Changes To New York Fashion Week
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes to make it more relevant to the industry it represents, and this week marks another st
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Extinction Rebellion Activists Model Stella McCartney's Latest Ca...
Ever the committed environmentalist, Stella McCartney has cast members of the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion in her latest campaign for winter
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
H&M Will Debut Its First Chinese Designer Capsule Collection This...
Among global fast-fashion players, H&M has long distinguished itself via designer collaborations. Their first was a collection designed by the late Ka
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Anna Wintour Snubs Melania Trump In New Interview
The fact that the general public rarely sees or hears Melania Trump leads to a lot of speculation — particularly when it comes to her wardrobe, and what
by
Channing Hargrove
Street Style
Ji Won Choi’s Fresh Take On Adidas Streetwear Is Inspired By Her ...
2019 has been a big year for Ji Won Choi, a Seoul-born designer who studied fashion design in New York and Paris. Back in February, her first collection wi
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Marques’Almeida: The London Label Loved By Its Artists, Musicians...
In a fashion landscape dictated by algorithms, where social media enforces homogeny and press releases are regurgitated, London-based label Marques’Almei
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Wandler Is The Gigi Hadid-Approved Bag Brand Taking Over Instagram
Over the past few years, a slew of mid-range accessories brands have emerged as the victors of our wardrobes. At a more attainable price point than luxury
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Stella McCartney Unveils ‘All Together Now’ Collection Inspired B...
We may be several decades past the heyday of The Beatles, but that hasn’t stopped the iconic band from having a cultural moment in 2019. The recent movie
by
Mekita Rivas
