Balenciaga Is Coming To Gap, Thanks To Yeezy

Balenciaga is coming to a Gap near you. At least, that’s the memo from Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Demna (Gvasalia). The two designers are partnering for an upcoming collaboration for Yeezy Gap, titled “Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga.”
Set to launch in June 2022, the collection is part of Ye’s partnership with Gap, which was first announced in 2020. The 10-year contract has already given us plenty to talk about, beginning with last year’s release of the Yeezy Gap puffer collection. And judging by how fast those sold out, it’s safe to predict Balenciaga’s offering will be no different.
While the partnership was described as a “first of its kind” via the press release from the brands, Ye and Demna are no strangers to creative collaboration. Last year, the Balenciaga designer served as creative director for Ye’s Donda album listening parties in Atlanta. “There are very few people that I know, especially of Ye’s caliber, who really understand my work so well,” Demna told Vogue. “He makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer. There’s no ego when we collaborate, just a mutual drive to evolve and do something great and new.”
The news of this partnership follows a series of unexpected design powerhouse collaborations, including Fendace, that saw Fendi collaborating with Versace, and Gucci & Balenciaga’s “Hacking Project,” that cemented the return of the logomania trend.
While no prices or product details have been released, according to Demna, the partnership is set to provide “utilitarian fashion for all.” Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is set to drop this summer with a second installment coming shortly after.