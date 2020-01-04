9 Of The Best Brands Nailing Gold Jewellery

Like ready-to-wear, jewellery trends swing back and forth like a pendulum: one moment you've got a penchant for Gucci-esque more-is-more costume jewellery, the next you're keeping it simple with minimalist silver pieces. The beauty of it is, the better quality (and more sustainably) you buy, the longer it'll last, meaning that you can rotate your precious pieces depending on the way the wind takes you.
Right now, we're stockpiling all kinds of gold jewellery, from bold yellow-gold to more subtle white gold, '90s-style chunky chains to less-is-more stackable rings. Thankfully, there's a plethora of indie labels providing us with the sweetest pieces to add to our jewellery box.