9 Of The Best Brands Nailing Gold Jewellery

Like ready-to-wear, jewellery trends swing back and forth like a pendulum: one moment you've got a penchant for Gucci-esque more-is-more costume jewellery , the next you're keeping it simple with minimalist silver pieces. The beauty of it is, the better quality (and more sustainably ) you buy, the longer it'll last, meaning that you can rotate your precious pieces depending on the way the wind takes you.