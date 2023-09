We all know the disappointment of jewellery pieces tarnishing and discolouring after one too many wears — especially rings, which get wet (no matter how hard we try) and leave green stains on our fingers. If you’re after gold rings that won’t do this or break the bank, Hey Harper is your answer. Unlike other budget-friendly brands, which use brass with gold-plating that eventually rubs off, Hey Harper uses something called ‘Physical Vapour Deposition’ (PVD), which is apparently 10 times stronger than gold or silver plating, according to the brand. It also coats PVD over stainless steel, which — for those of us who failed chemistry — has a higher resistance to rust and corrosion due to its chromium content. The brand is so confident that you can swim, sweat and live in your Hey Harper jewels that they offer a lifetime colour warranty . After testing out the brand ourselves , we’ve become big fans.