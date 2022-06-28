Just like clothes, shoes, bags and beauty, jewellery trends are on a constant loop. In the last few years alone, our magpie tendencies have cycled from baroque-inspired pearls to familiar friends from the '90s like anklets, chunky resin rings, belly chains and kitschy fruit jewellery. It’s enough to send any sparkle-lover into a spin – not to mention harmful for our planet.
Luckily, gold girlies like myself can rest safe in the knowledge that gold jewellery never goes out of style, whether it’s a simple chain necklace or a pair of architectural drop earrings – especially if said chain or earrings are high quality and sustainably crafted. So you can imagine how excited I was when Missoma (they of the gold coin pendant necklace that all the cool girls own) reached out with some of their bestselling gold pieces to try.
Missoma was founded in 2008 on the principle that demi-fine, fashion-forward jewellery should (and could!) be an everyday occasion. Since October 2021, 100% of the brand's new silver and gold vermeil collections have been made from recycled silver, and all six factory partners are Code of Practice certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council.
Click through for 15 of Missoma’s bestsellers – classic gold pieces that you’re sure to wear and love for years to come.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.