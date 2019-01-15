When we think of pearls, it's easy to imagine perfectly-polished, circular gemstones that boast high quality finish equal to its corresponding price tag. This season, the fashion world is here to embrace imperfection with baroque pearls. These freshwater pearls (and their faux counterparts for those looking for a thrifty option) are not the prim, uniform, rounded styles preferred by Veronica Lodge-type perfectionists, but rather each stone is wonderfully unique.
From earrings to bracelets and even layer-worthy necklaces, the baroque pearl is for those who like to be little different. Ahead, 17 gorgeous pieces that embrace the beauty of imperfection. Add a little softness and some island vibes to your winter wardrobe early by considering one of these pretty, one-of-a-kind adornments from the sea.
