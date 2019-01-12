When we think of pearls, it's easy to imagine perfectly-polished, circular gemstones that boast high quality finish equal to its corresponding price tag. This season, the fashion world is here to embrace imperfection with baroque pearls. These freshwater pearls (and their faux counterparts for those looking for a thrifty option) are not the prim, uniform, rounded styles preferred by Veronica Lodge-type perfectionists, but rather each stone is wonderfully unique.