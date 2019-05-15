Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
accessories
Travel
Savvy Summer Travel Essentials
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from accessories
Shopping
Adorn Your Bridal Party With Jewelry They'll Keep Wearing After The Wedding
Emily Ruane
May 15, 2019
Shopping
16 No-Fuss Shoes That Will Slip On With Ease
Alyssa Coscarelli
May 8, 2019
Fashion
Gigi Hadid's Second Drop Of Vogue Eyewear Is Out Now — Just In Time For Summer
Eliza Huber
May 3, 2019
Shopping
Champion Taps Instagram-Favorite Designer For A Whimsical Urban O...
If you’ve ever ended up in the discovery section of Instagram, you’ve probably been taken by the sight of an eye-catching, joyful, candy-colored Susan
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
The Hidden Meaning Behind Sansa Stark's Necklace on
Game...
Any true Game of Thrones fan knows to fully understand the plot, you have to dive a little deeper than simply tuning in on Sunday nights. We're accustomed
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Scarlett Johansson And Brie Larson Wore Infinity Gauntlet...
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters soon, and Marvel fans everywhere are officially in freakout mode. Adding to the anticipation? Two of the movie’s stars
by
Mekita Rivas
Trends
The Next Must-Have Accessory Isn't Shoes Or A Bag, It's...
Straws are undeniably chic. Not only do they keep our lipstick in tact and make our cheekbones look (slightly) more like Naomi Campbell’s, they allow us
by
Cait Munro
Fashion
7 Sunglasses Trends To Wear This Summer
Sunglasses: they’re complicated. Finding one that you love and treasure is a process. The good news? The sunglasses market is blossoming with fruity
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
19 Fashion Trends That You Can Buy On Amazon For Cheap
Despite being the biggest e-tailer known to man (with something like 300 million users), Amazon isn't exactly easy to navigate. Anyone who's spent hours
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Miu Miu’s Spring Show Featured A Wig Cap — & People Aren’t Happy ...
Update: A rep for Miu Miu tells Refinery29 the models wore wig caps backstage as they prepped for the spring 2019 show. "The videos were part of an
by
Channing Hargrove
Amazon
The Amazon Buys Trending On Instagram This Month
The start of a new season (hello, spring!) is the time of year that our shopping radars are on highest alert. We’re scanning our feeds, our favorite
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Jewelry Worth Diving Under The Sea(shell) For
We could all use a little memento of the beach in our daily lives, if only to center us when the urban walls start closing in. And if a stringed necklace
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Love Staud's Cult Bags? Take A Look At Its First Shoe Collec...
LA-based label Staud has garnered cult status since it was founded back in 2015 by the hugely influential Sarah Staudinger (who cut her teeth at
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
14 Alternative Tevas Sandals To Buy ASAP
Foot paddles, velcro sandies, cutout hiking boots. Whatever you may refer to them as, Teva's have become the ultimate archetype for comfortable sandals.
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
If We Could Wear Only One Label This Spring, It'd Probably B...
With irresistibly retro styling and a knack for unexpected color combinations, Staud never fails to inspire temporal wanderlust, serving a fresh and
by
Emily Ruane
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie Jenner Is Keeping The ‘90s Alive With This Grunge Piercing ...
The dream of the ‘90s is alive with Kylie Jenner, who is embracing a jewelry look straight out of the grunge era. The cosmetics mogul shared some
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
27 Galentine's Day Gifts To Get Your Inner Circle
Valentine's Day is one of those things, like sushi or Pete Davidson, that you either love or really hate — for good reason. If you're blissfully
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
This Upper East Side Shop Just Launched The Cutest Spring Bags
If you're still not familiar with Fivestory, now's the time to get acquainted. The seven-year-old boutique is tucked away on Manhattan’s Upper East
by
Amanda Randone
Fashion
16 Crossbody Bags That Are Made For Your Cell Phone
Cell phone holsters. Yes, they’re nerdy (Dwight Schrute notoriously sported them), but so irresistibly convenient. It's the ideal medium to facilitate
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Meghan Markle Is Back In Givenchy — & We Love It
Meghan Markle is continuing her love affair with wearing Givenchy. On Thursday, Markle visited the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London to
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here It Is: Your Mega-Guide To R29's Best Boots
At Refinery29, we love boots. No matter if it's winter, spring, summer, or fall, our editors can be spotted stomping around in heeled boots, flat boots,
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Shop One Of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Handbag Designers Now At Nor...
For every bespoke Givenchy item (or even fast-fashion, like Aritzia and Zara) Meghan Markle wears, she chooses another one that does a bit of good in the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore Three Ethical Jewelry Brands (— & You Can Buy ...
Meghan Markle continues to make the most of her time in the royal spotlight. If she isn't breaking protocol, she's serving up maternity style we can't get
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
20+ Cool Beanies For The Non-Hat Girl
Among the perfect, considered details for an #OOTD post, hats tend not to make the cut. Between static hair and the often confusing styling tricks needed
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Take It From Us: Fanny Packs Are Here To Stay
Fanny packs, a.k.a. the ultimate crossbody bags, rose to super stardom last year alongside a number of equally tourist-inspired trends (tie dye, chunky
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
20 Oval Frames That Will Re-Ignite Your Love of Sunglasses
No matter how gray the sky is outside, few self-respecting fashion people would ever leave the house without a proper pair of sunnies to accompany their
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
10 Things To Buy On Etsy Before They're Gone Forever
I've found myself yelling at my computer a total of three times in my life. The most recent incident? When an item I had been contemplating sold out on
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
Prepare To Be Endeared By The Flawed Look Of Baroque Pearl Jewelry
When we think of pearls, it's easy to imagine perfectly-polished, circular gemstones that boast high quality finish equal to its corresponding price tag.
by
Austen Tosone
Shopping
21 Comfortable Heels You Can Actually Dance In
Get ready to put on your dancing shoes. If you're in the market for a pair of heels that you can actually bust a move in, we've got some ideas. First up:
by
Austen Tosone
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted