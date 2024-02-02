From Gretchen Wieners’ Comeback To Dua Lipa’s New Movie, Argyle Is Having A Moment

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
You heard it here first: Argyle pattern is back, baby. If we say plaid is the equivalent of a preppy schoolgirl, argyle is her sweet grandfather. And with "eclectic grandpa" trending on TikTok, we're more than ready to bid adieu to "coastal grandma" in honor of something a bit cozier for winter. Need more proof? We're predicting "Old Boys’ Club" clothing will become popular this year after seeing Copenhagen Fashion Week's shows.
You heard it here first: Argyle pattern is back, baby. If we say plaid is the equivalent of a preppy schoolgirl, argyle is her sweet grandfather. And with "eclectic grandpa" trending on TikTok, we're more than ready to bid adieu to "coastal grandma" in honor of something a bit cozier for winter. Need more proof? We're predicting "Old Boys’ Club" clothing will become popular this year after seeing Copenhagen Fashion Week's shows.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You can find argyle in plenty of other entertainment and pop culture moments, too. Notably, the OG Mean Girls movie features Gretchen Wieners (played by Lacey Chabert), who wears several (now-iconic) argyle print sweaters and an argyle-meets-plaid mini skirt as her high school attire. The 2024 Mean Girls film pays tribute to the original costumes through Gretchen (now played by Bebe Wood) wearing a modern argyle-adjacent sweater vest when first meeting Cady.
Plus, Dua Lipa's and Bryce Dallas Howard's new film Argylle of course references the diamond print. The film, which releases February 2, features Alfie the cat (played by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's real cat Chip), who gets carried around in an argyle print backpack. The cat and his nerdy-chic carrier even found their way onto the film's London premiere red carpet. Schiffer carried the argyle backpack... while wearing a vintage lace and argyle-inspired Versace gown... while standing in front of an argyle pattern backdrop. It's a lot, we know!
To celebrate the official return of argyle, we found the best clothing and accessories (from cardigans, mini skirts, and winter coats to scarves, socks, and handbags) to join the grandpa chic sensation. You'll even find pops of 2024 trending colors like midnight blue, orange creamsicle, and citron zest throughout if you dare to wear the traditional print in a bright, fun color.
Argyle Sweaters, Skirts & Dresses
While we're enamored by "grandpa core" and all the frumpy, oversized sweaters, we were interested in sourcing argyle clothing that looks more modern. Whether you want to go all in and wear a matching argyle skirt set or play it a bit more safe (and traditional) with a crewneck sweater, there's something for everyone.
Go bold with a large argyle print in a fun color (see the lilac and yellow sweaters below) or a bit more subtle with a smaller, more monochromatic print (like the pleated skirt and collared dress). And don't think argyle is only intended to be worn in formal situations. You can sport the print in your activewear for a game of tennis or a hot girl walk, too.
Go bold with a large argyle print in a fun color (see the lilac and yellow sweaters below) or a bit more subtle with a smaller, more monochromatic print (like the pleated skirt and collared dress). And don't think argyle is only intended to be worn in formal situations. You can sport the print in your activewear for a game of tennis or a hot girl walk, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Argyle Cardigans
Argyle cardigans simply needed their own section because there are so many of them on the market. They're the ultimate preppy pick. But we think these cardigans can look more chic than nerdy if you know where to look.
For a long, oversized cardigan style, consider a large-and-in-charge argyle pattern that makes a real statement. And for a cropped fitted cardigan style, look out for pops of color and elevated details like pearl buttons and puff shoulders for a unique touch.
For a long, oversized cardigan style, consider a large-and-in-charge argyle pattern that makes a real statement. And for a cropped fitted cardigan style, look out for pops of color and elevated details like pearl buttons and puff shoulders for a unique touch.
Argyle Outerwear
Are you in search of a trendy statement coat that can be the focal point of all your winter outfits? Argyle is the answer! Coats with wrap details just made their mark at Copenhagen Fashion Week, so we included a diamond-printed dress coat below and a bold belted puffer jacket above to take on the timeless trend. There are also casual outerwear options, like cozy zip-up sweaters and fleece jackets that you can test the argyle waters with.
Argyle pattern seems to be more prominent across menswear, so don't be afraid to venture there, especially for outerwear that can be oversized and relaxed (without looking too frumpy). For example, we think the J.Crew argyle jacket below would look great on anyone.
Argyle pattern seems to be more prominent across menswear, so don't be afraid to venture there, especially for outerwear that can be oversized and relaxed (without looking too frumpy). For example, we think the J.Crew argyle jacket below would look great on anyone.
Argyle Accessories
If you don't want to commit to argyle clothing just yet, consider adding the pattern into your wardrobe through smaller-scale accessories. These can be bold and colorful (like these top-handle bags) or as subtle and neutral (like these hair accessories) as you'd like.
You can find many soft accessories like socks, scarves, and beanies available in argyle patterns with playful color combinations. (That means you don't have to steal your father's argyle dress socks!) Bows are trending, so of course we had to add an adorable argyle bow hair clip into the mix. And while colored tights are also on-trend for 2024, we think a pair of argyle tights could be an extra quirky (librarian-chic) swap.
You can find many soft accessories like socks, scarves, and beanies available in argyle patterns with playful color combinations. (That means you don't have to steal your father's argyle dress socks!) Bows are trending, so of course we had to add an adorable argyle bow hair clip into the mix. And while colored tights are also on-trend for 2024, we think a pair of argyle tights could be an extra quirky (librarian-chic) swap.