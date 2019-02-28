Once the unofficial uniform for hitting the slopes and grabbing a cocoa après-ski, puffers are now a fashion trend prioritized by everyone from Mango to Gucci. A far cry from the simplicity of its '80s and '90s stylized predecessors, the modern puffa coat is bigger, better, and bolder featuring new additions like built-in ties, metallic colorways, and cinched waists. Embrace your coziest winter ever in one of the puffy, padded coats up ahead.