The Best Pants To Travel In That Aren’t Leggings

When it came to curating our list of best travel pants, we put in a place a set of criteria to meet: look versatile enough to wear straight off the plane and into a business luncheon, be comfortable enough to withstand whatever weird contortions we end up in when trying to catch sleep on a long-haul flight , and match the rest of our wardrobe enough to be worn multiple days throughout our trip. Along with those requirements were a handful of secondary concerns like wrinkle resistance, technical fabric, and of course — pockets.