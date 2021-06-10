The Best Pants To Travel In That Aren’t Leggings

Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile, comfort is key. And while we love our trusty leggings and sweats, some folks prefer looking a little more pulled together with stylish bottoms during their trips.
When it came to curating our list of best travel pants, we put in a place a set of criteria to meet: look versatile enough to wear straight off the plane and into a business luncheon, be comfortable enough to withstand whatever weird contortions we end up in when trying to catch sleep on a long-haul flight, and match the rest of our wardrobe enough to be worn multiple days throughout our trip. Along with those requirements were a handful of secondary concerns like wrinkle resistance, technical fabric, and of course — pockets.
Say hello to our nine top travel pant picks below. Once you learn the beauty of a sweat-wicking and stretchy trouser, we promise you'll never go back.
