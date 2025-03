We Worked Out In Lululemon’s Glow Up Collection — Here’s Our Verdict

“I’ve amassed quite the collection of Lululemon over the years, so I know the brand doesn’t often unveil an entirely new concept within its already-extensive offering. With Glow Up, Lululemon is combining fashion and function in a way I haven’t seen before; I tried the Glow Up Tank Top and Super-High Rise Tight, and both were giving 'shapewear meets activewear' in the best way possible."I’ll start with the Tight. I absolutely love a high-rise legging — and the higher, the better. The fabric felt super smooth and dry to the touch, and offered a decent amount of smoothing compression at the waist without being too tight. I wore these on two recent flights, and was not only comfortable the whole time, but felt cute, too. (I’m 5’2”, and the 25-inch inseam hit right at my ankle.) I took my normal size 4, but I will say that, compared to my other Lululemon bottoms (especially the Aligns), the Glow Up fabric has a little less stretch. I would probably size up if you’re in between sizes. I really like these for running, hiking, and spin class, since they offer the support I need for high-impact activities."Next, there was the Glow Up tank top, which looks similar to the fan-favorite Align Tank , but with some key modifications — namely, the front seam detail and a slightly higher neckline, which gives a bit more coverage. It has a built-in bra and runs true to size, if not a tad roomy. (I’m a 6 in sports bras, and the size 6 tank was a little large on me, but not baggy.) I own a couple Lululemon tanks, but this has become my go-to because it’s so comfortable and versatile. I’ve layered my black one under blazers, paired with denim, and, of course, with the matching leggings for a seamless look.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer