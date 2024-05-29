Lululemon’s New Sports Bras Are 2-in-1: We Tested How Versatile They Really Are

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What’s better than a buttery-soft sports bra? A 2-in-1 buttery-soft sports bra! Lululemon has just launched the new Bend This collection that features four sports bra styles in the brand’s signature soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking Nulu fabric with reversible designs that are meant to be layered. How does that work? We had the same question so we sought to find out.
When I first learned about the new drop, I assumed that “reversible” meant the sports bras could be worn inside out. But in actuality, the four-style collection can be worn front or back. In addition to offering two looks depending on how you wear them, the Bend This bras were designed to be layered over one another, offering even more styling possibilities.
When selecting which Bend This pieces to review, I took layering inspiration from the styling on the Lululemon site (see photo below). I also kept in mind which color combinations (the styles come in six summer-ready hues) would work best with each other — and with my personal style.
The long-line sports bras are offered in sizes XXS/XS, S/M, and L/XL and are suitable for those with A-C cups. While I usually teeter between a medium and large (numerical 8 to 10 in clothing and 36C in bras), the size guide suggested size S/M. I got one of each style in a range of colors, as well as Lululemon Align High-Rise 6” Shorts in a size 10 to pair with them all.
First thoughts: As expected, the Nulu material is stretchy and ultra-soft. When I put the bras on, they offered light support (best for low-impact workouts) and looked smooth and seamless on the body. But how did these Lululemon new arrivals actually fare when layered and reversed? And how versatile are they really? Read on to find out.
I love a one-shoulder moment, as well as Kelly green, so I immediately carted up the Bend This One-Shoulder Bra because I could also see myself wearing it outside of the gym this summer. I was pleasantly surprised when I saw a bra cup in between the lining that could be removed and hooked to the opposite side when reversed. While the bra cups were visible on lighter-colored bras (more on that below), they provided seamless coverage in this colorway (and likely other darker hues like black).
The sports bra was comfortable, flattering, and unexpectedly secure. It offered even more support when I reversed it and layered it over the Scoop and Square Bra (I removed cups from the other bra so it didn’t get bulky) — a plus for when I’m actually working out. I would wear the one-shoulder style solo for stylish athleisure looks and layered for my workouts.
The Scoop and Cross bra style can be worn as a halter neck silhouette with keyhole detailing or a plunging neckline. I tested the former first and was pleased with the fit. The design looked intentional, and not like I got dressed in the dark and accidentally threw the bra on backwards. In terms of fit, the high neckline, arm openings, and cutout didn’t dig in anywhere as can often be the case with similar silhouettes.
After I reversed it, I layered it over the V and Racer Bra, which created a seriously stylish look. While I liked the contrasting colors, I would be curious to layer the two styles in the same shade. My one complaint was how visible the bra cups were, so, in the future, I’d wear the Scoop and Cross bra cup-less, especially when layering.
If you’re looking for a no-nonsense, tried-and-true sports bra silhouette, go for the Scoop and Square Bra. It is clean, simple, and functional. While it’s perhaps the least statement-making design, it may offer the most versatility (and chest support!).
This style was equally flattering, front or back, and the wide neckline allowed me to layer it with more intricate neckline styles. In addition to wearing it under the One-Shoulder Bra (as seen earlier), I styled it over the V and Racer Bra (pictured here). Overall, I was very happy with the fit and this bright blue colorway.
I was the most hesitant about the V and Racer Bra because of the narrower-than-normal neckline and skinny racerback shape. That said, it surprisingly ended up being my favorite layering option; I reached for this style when wearing it over and under the other sports bras. When styled with the white Align shorts, the all-white look gave Milla Jovovich Fifth Element vibes… and I was digging it; when paired with the Scoop and Cross Bra, it offered more coverage and support.
If you’re looking for a sports bra that can effortlessly be worn on its own in two different ways, and also easily layered with the other Bend This bras, this style is the one to pick.
