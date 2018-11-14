Skip navigation!
Lululemon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Pretty Major
by
Cory Stieg
More from Lululemon
Black Friday
Lululemon Doesn't Really Do Black Friday — But They Do Have Things On Sale
Cory Stieg
Nov 14, 2018
Workout Clothes
The Cult-Like Following Of Lululemon Is Stronger Than Ever — Despite Controversies
Cory Stieg
Oct 16, 2018
Fashion
Lululemon's CEO Has Left The Company Due To Poor Conduct
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 6, 2018
Fashion
Lululemon Is Suing Under Armour Over Strappy Sports Bra Design
Get ready to (bra) strap in, because things could get messy in the latest battle of the workout clothing brands. Spandex goliath Lululemon is taking
by
Madison Medeiros
Home
We Want Everything From This Unicorn-Colored Home Collection
The Pottery Barn home catalog is our blueprint for what a dream adult apartment should look like, but we're equally obsessed with PBteen, the retailer's
by
Venus Wong
Fashion
Why Lululemon Is Betting Big On This New Sports Bra
Leggings have certainly generated the most attention for Lululemon over the years, for better or for worse (whether due to sheerness complaints or
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
These 3 Brands Are Killing It On The Resale Market Right Now
If you're in the throes of spring cleaning — or, you know, still gearing up to start, day now — you're probably cutting some items from your closet.
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
This Shopper Was Body-Shamed By Lululemon Employees
Heather Albert was in Park City on a business trip when her fiancee encouraged her to treat herself at Lululemon. The mother had recently lost 80 pounds
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Shopping
These Are The Most Popular Leggings On Pinterest
ICYMI, you still can't escape athleisure. Gigi Hadid declared leggings-as-pants not only socially acceptable, but legitimately cool, and our interest in
by
Erica Witte
Shopping
You've Got To See Lululemon's New Reflective Leggings
We know the leggings craze isn't going anywhere. The options extend far beyond the plain, old black yoga pants — and our favorite purveyors of
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Lululemon's Founder Thinks The Brand Needs Direction
Last year, Lululemon's founder, Chip Wilson, officially left the brand he created in 1998 (he had his fair share of controversy during his time at the
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
These 6 Brands Are Ruling The Online Resale Market
Scouring for secondhand clothes online is a more popular shopping tactic than ever before, according to a new report from resale site ThredUp. There are
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Stores
Lululemon Now Wants To Dress You For Work, Not Just Workouts
If you haven't ventured to Vancouver, Canada in the past few years, you've probably never heard of Lululemon's high-end, beyond-the-gym Lab offshoot.
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Work & Money
What Will Lululemon's Increasingly Male Leadership Mean For Women?
What goes on behind the scenes at any company is never quite as interesting as when its higher-ups make public mistakes. Naturally, when Lululemon's
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Stores
Lululemon’s New Pants Won’t Show Your Butt Or Give You Camel-Toe ...
This month, Lululemon is unveiling a big revamp to its butt-hugging selection of workout pants: The Canadian retailer is now organizing them by
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Stores
Lululemon Recalls 300,000 Hoodies For Causing Facial Injuries
Between the infamous 2013 yoga pants sheergate and the subsequent rude comments made by the company's founder, Chip Wilson, Lululemon has already seen its
by
Liza Darwin
Fashion
The Week In Pants: You Haven't Seen A Higher Waist Than These
Welcome to Week In Pants — a column where we celebrate all the best things that happened to your legs in the past seven days. This week was all about
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
Lululemon's Holiday Line Is A Full-On Glitter Party
If there's one fitness-apparel brand we can count on to make working out a little more fun, lululemon has our back. With cool workout wares that are as
by
Alison Ives
Fitness
What’s Really Making Lululemon & Other Fitness Apparel So Expensive
Workouts are uncomfortable enough; you don't need extra irritation from your apparel. That's why fabric matters more than you think. The common approach
by
Arielle Pardes
Fitness
Your First Look At Lululemon's New Line
There's nothing like the early-morning darkness and bone-chilling wind to put the kibosh on your earnest workout plans and send you straight back to the
by
Alison Ives
Fitness
Lululemon Wants You To Stuff Your Bra
Running tights with a pocket are standard fare in fitness apparel. And, when you're already geared up with a GPS watch, heart rate monitor, music
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Lululemon Like You've Never Seen It Before
In a time where bottoms with loud patterns and extra-bright neon tops rule the gym, Lululemon photographer Fahim Kassam offers a contemporary, seemingly
by
Bari Lieberman
Music
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 21 2014
The exhausted scuffle between Lululemon and its shareholders has come to a lackluster finale. Turns out you can't go to court for just being mean.
by
Kelly Maxwell
Shopping
Lululemon Intros A New "Going Out" Line — Will It Save The Brand?
After a rough few months of criticism over those see-through yoga pants and fat-shaming comments from founder Chip Wilson, it appears Lululemon may
by
Bobby Schuessler
Chicago
Lululemon's Former Chief Product Officer Has A New Gig
One would think that it would be hard for former Lululemon chief product officer Sheree Waterson to bounce back following that whole see-through yoga
by
Rebecca Taras
Shopping
Is This Lululemon Lingerie Line Chip Wilson's Olive Branch?
Lululemon hasn't quite kissed and made up with its customers since founder Chip Wilson delivered those abrasive comments about women whose thighs touch
by
Jennifer Madison
Politics
Inside The (Possibly) Dangerous World Of Lululemon
Yes, technically and for all legal purposes, Lululemon is not a cult. It's more of a retail athletic apparel brand that sometimes sells see-through
by
Gabriel Bell
Plus Size
Your Loss, Lululemon — The Plus-Size Active Line We
Love
By now, you’re likely aware of the multiple Lululemon scandals: its see-through-pants debacle, its refusal to create sizes above a 12, and its founder
by
Liz Black
Designers
Lululemon Gets A New CEO — Sayonara, Chip Wilson
Lululemon has come under a lot of fire the past several months for its chairman's offensive comments regarding the activewear brand and the women who
by
Gina Marinelli
Fitness
Lululemon: What One Cornell Professor Says The Brand Is Doing Wrong
Tasha Lewis, a professor of fiber science and apparel design at Cornell University, dug into the recent Lululemon controversies concerning its too-sheer
by
Connie Wang
