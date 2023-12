The Best Under-$50 Lululemon Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List

Out of all the brands we love to see under the tree, Lululemon likely finds a spot on all of our wish lists. From the buttery leggings to the cozy outerwear, we have no shortage of items to covet this holiday season. And while the brand certainly has its fair share of splurge-worthy buys, there's also a treasure trove of affordable items perfect for gifting; think mini versions of backpacks as a whimsical stocking stuffer (or the stocking itself!), yoga props, hair accessories, among many other tiny treasures.