Nordstrom Rack’s Sale Section Is Wild Right Now—Here’s What to Grab
Let’s get one thing clear: Nordstrom Rack already offers some of the best fashion deals on the internet. But the clearance section? Phew! It’s next-level. We’re talking up to 92% off wardrobe MVPs from reader-favorite brands like Free People, Reformation, Madewell, Nike, Adidas, Good American, Ganni, Mango, and more.
Whether you’re after pretty event-ready dresses, cute baggy jeans, forever-in-rotation sneakers and sandals, or elevated basics like thong kitten heels and
layer-able knits — you’ll find them here for a fraction of the price. There are even statement bags, trendy jewelry, cute activewear, and lingerie in the mix, so go ahead and add a few extras to cart.
layer-able knits — you’ll find them here for a fraction of the price. There are even statement bags, trendy jewelry, cute activewear, and lingerie in the mix, so go ahead and add a few extras to cart.
And with the in-between season fast approaching — that weird-but-wonderful window where the summer heat starts to dip and fall’s crisp air begins sneaking in — now’s the perfect time to score transitional pieces that’ll carry you through. Think versatile layers, easy dresses that pair just as well with espadrilles now as they will with boots later, and go-to denim you’ll wear on repeat all year.
Below, we’ve rounded up the absolute best clearance finds to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now. Everything here is editor-approved, seasonally smart, and way too good to sleep on. In other words: don’t wait.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.