The Critics Agree: 17 Dresses You Can Live In All Summer

So, we crafted a guide to the easiest and breeziest styles worth living in for the rest of this hot-hot season. And, in order to feature only the top-dresses that everyone is currently carting, we headed straight for the review sections of our favorite sites. Ahead, click through everything from an extra-long lightweight gown (that seemingly flatters all shapes and sizes) to a sunny gingham mini (that's worthy of the chicest socially distant picnic) — or, just to peep what made the reviewers' cut in Summer's Best-Frocked List.