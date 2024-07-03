ADVERTISEMENT
9 Fashion Staples To Channel The “European Summer” Aesthetic

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated July 3, 2024, 9:34 PM
Whether vacationing in seaside hotspots like Saint Tropez, Santorini, and Positano, or tourist attractions like Lisbon, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, European destinations call for an aspirational wardrobe. This might explain why the “European summer” aesthetic” has been gaining traction on TikTok in the form of elegantly laid-back looks and whimsically printed outfits. 

While, on the surface, these summer outfits often include simple wardrobe staples — oversized button-down shirts, tailored shorts, and walking sandals — they are not without a playful side (you're on vacation after all). This translates into silky scarves, kitschy handbags, vintage-inspired swimsuits, and printed matching sets. On the brand side, this manifests in vibrant, maximalist prints like Lisa Says Gah's “Italian Summer” collection and minimalist-cool edits like Abercrombie & Fitch's “Scandi-core” drop.

So whether you’re actually packing your bags for Europe this summer (or are looking to implement the easy-breezy yet put-together aesthetic into your staycation outfits), we’ve compiled a list of nine fashion staples to help you achieve the on-trend summer look.
European Summer Essential: Matching Sets

Shop This
Reformation
Naya Two Piece
$278.00
Reformation
Matching sets are perfect to pack for a vacation thanks to the way they can be mixed and matched for a variety of outfits. From shirts or vests paired with matching shorts, skirts, or pants, there is a combo that works for every scenario from casual sightseeing and the beach to elevated al fresco dinners. For hotter climates, opt for a breathable cotton, linen, or crochet set.
Mango
Crochet Top With Flowers
$79.99
Mango
Mango
Crochet Shorts With Flowers
$79.99
Mango
Forever21
Cropped Cami & Lace Maxi Skirt Set
$35.99$59.99
Forever21
J.Crew
Slim-fit Linen Vest
$62.50$89.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Tropez Short In Linen
$69.50
J.Crew
Saylor
Shanda Set
$297.00
Revolve
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Leather Sandals

Shop This
Vince
Heloise Leather Lug-sole Sandal
$199.50$285.00
Vince
When walking along cobblestone streets and up rocky cliffs, you’ll be grateful that you packed a pair of sturdy summer sandals instead of stiletto heels or flip-flops. Find a pair of leather flats with a thick sole that’s comfy enough for long explorations and adventures, and stylish enough to wear at night. Alternatively, you can opt for a pair of Fisherman sandals that are also currently trending in fashion.
Cole Haan
Originalgrand Platform Sandals
$59.95$160.00
Cole Haan
Sézane
Constance Low Sandals
$230.00
Sézane
Nisolo
Go-to Flatform Sandal 2.0
$138.00
Nisolo
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Linen Shorts & Trousers

Shop This
NA-KD
Linen Wide Leg Pants
$56.99$94.99
NA-KD
Summer is the season for lightweight and breathable linen. While we can’t recommend carting up linen dresses enough for a one-and-done outfit, it’s never a bad idea to pack a pair of linen shorts and linen pants… because is there anything worse than sweat-soaked denim or polyester? Whether you opt for a solid or striped option, these linen staples can easily be dressed up or down. Throw on the shorts with a tank top and sneakers for sightseeing, and slip into the pants, a form-fitting tee, and wedges for a chic-yet-comfy eveningwear look. Just don't forget to bring a portable steamer.
&OtherStories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
$49.99$98.98
&OtherStories
Abercrombie
Sloane Tailored Linen-blend Pant
$90.00
Abercrombie
Banana Republic Factory
Linen-blend Easy Short
$38.97$50.00
Banana Republic Factory
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Printed Headscarves

Shop This
Lost Pattern NYC
"happy Hour" Silk Bandana
$45.00
Wolf & Badger
Silky scarves are the perfect accessory to add color to and accessorize your outfits, whether you tie them into your hair, around your neck, or through your bag handle. If you find one large enough, it can even serve as a makeshift scarf top or sarong. Pick playful styles with fruit, flower, leaf, and cocktail prints that scream “summer” and channel Brigitte Bardot in La Dolce Vita or Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Oversized Silk Bandana
$55.00
Madewell
Casablanca
Oranges En Fleur Print Silk Scarf
$119.00$170.00
LUISAVIAROMA
COS
Leaf-print Silk Scarf
$81.00$135.00
COS
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Drop-waist Dresses

Shop This
Hutch
Ridge Drop Waist Gown
$60.00$319.00
Rent The Runway
Drop-waist dresses are back in style, as evidenced by the number of street style stars and fashion influencers wearing the retro-esque silhouette this season. While there are plenty of traditional midi and maxi styles currently available on the market, we love the newer takes on the trend that range from bubble evening frocks to daring mini dresses.
free-est
Easy Does It Maxi
$78.00
Free People
MORE TO COME
Elsie Halter Mini Dress
$74.00
Revolve
Mare Mare
Sleeveless Drop-waist Bubble-hem Midi Dress
$178.00
Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Oversized Button-Down Shirts

Shop This
We The Free
Freddie Striped Shirt
$128.00
Free People
Everyone needs a basic button-down shirt in their closet regardless of the season. But in the summer, it can serve as the perfect layering piece; instead of a jean jacket or shawl, throw a button-down shirt over your dresses, tank tops, or bikinis as a chic coverup. Whether you opt for a crisp white, striped, or linen button-down shirt, pick an oversized style to allow airflow and keep you cool.
Old Navy
Oversized Button-down Boyfriend Shirt
$36.99
Old Navy
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Open Collar Short-sleeve Shirt
$19.90
Uniqlo
French Connection
Relaxed Popover Shirt
$98.00
Bloomingdale's
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Vintage-Inspired Swimsuits

Shop This
Frankies Bikinis
Fin Floral Underwire Bikini Top
$115.00
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis
Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom
$75.00
Frankies Bikinis
While you can of course continue to swim around in itsy-bitsy triangle bikinis, you could also romanticize your vacation even more in nostalgic swimwear. Channel an Old Hollywood starlet on holiday or Sabrina Carpenter in her “Espresso” music video and look for vintage-inspired swimsuits to live in this summer. Think: a bustier or halter neckline, boy short bottoms, gingham prints, or classic black-and-white color palettes à la Barbie.
Reformation
Tossa One Piece Swimsuit
$178.00
Reformation
TA3
Boy Shortie
$68.00
TA3
Cupshe x Jojo
Coastal Rib Piping Bandeau & High-rise Bot...
$33.99
Cupshe
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Kitschy Tote & Top-handle Bags

Shop This
Staud
Mini Shirley Bag
$295.00
Staud
Another area where you can have fun with is handbags! Sure, a versatile crossbody bag or belt bag is practical for travel, but you should also consider packing a statement bag to elevate your outfits. For day trips and beach outings, look for a straw tote bag with fun details like colorful stripes, beach lingo, or customizable monograms. For dinners and dancing, consider a cheerful top-handle bag with festive beading and prints, or one that’s appropriately shaped like a seashell.
Clare V.
L'été Tote
$165.00
Clare V
Kate Spade
What The Shell 3d Shell Crossbody
$428.00
Kate Spade
Mark & Graham
Cabana Stripe Straw Beach Tote
$69.99$119.00
Mark & Graham
DashDividers_1_500x100

European Summer Essential: Maxi Skirts

Shop This
Farm Rio
Blue Spring Bananas Midi Dress
$290.00
Farm Rio
Since you’ve got shorts, pants, and dresses covered (see above), all that’s left to round out your European summer wardrobe is a flowy maxi skirt. This staple can easily go from day to night, and from the beach to drinks. To stand out from the crowd, opt for delicate eyelet details, bubble or tiered silhouettes, or floral prints that offer festive Mediterranean vibes.
ZW Collection
Embroidered Eyelet Skirt
$45.99$89.90
Zara
Tuckernuck
Slate Blue Stripe Prado Skirt
$128.00
Tuckernuck
ASOS DESIGN
Dropped Waist Cotton Maxi Skirt
$39.99
ASOS

