7 Euro Summer Staples For A Chic Vacation

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 25July,2025, 4:07 am
Whether vacationing in seaside hotspots like Saint-Tropez, Santorini, and Positano, or sightseeing in cities like Lisbon, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, European destinations call for an aspirational (yet attainable) wardrobe. This might explain why the chic “European summer” aesthetic surged in TikTok views last year — and why it’s back for round two as people plan their vacation outfits

While these summer styles often include minimalist wardrobe staples — think relaxed matching sets, flowy maxi skirts, and comfortable walking sandals — they’re not without a playful side (you're on vacation, after all). This translates into silky printed scarves, retro swimsuits, and kitschy handbags, as well as designs that lean into butter yellow and “sardine summer” territory.

So whether you’re actually packing your bags for Europe or just want to channel the easy-breezy, laidback vibe in warmer parts of Australia, we’ve rounded up the top fashion staples to help you effortlessly tap into the on-trend summer look.
Euro Summer Essential: Linen Matching Sets

Matching sets are perfect to pack for vacation since they can be paired together or mixed and matched in various ways. But a linen set is even better, thanks to the breathable fabric (and the fact that the wrinkled effect looks natural — not like it was squished in your suitcase). From oversized button-downs and tank tops paired with matching shorts and loose pants, there’s a combo that can be styled for every scenario from sightseeing to beach walks, and al fresco dinners.
VRG GRL
Green Check Linen Smock
BUY
$89.00
VRG GRL
Dissh
Natural Linen Sleeveless Vest
BUY
$39.00$129.99
Dissh
VRG GRL
Chocolate Linen Vest
BUY
$99.00
VRG GRL
VRG GRL
Green Check Pants
BUY
$85.00
VRG GRL
Dissh
Natural Linen Pant
BUY
$129.99
Dissh
VRG GRL
Chocolate Linen Pants
BUY
$119.00
VRG GRL
Euro Summer Essential: Leather Sandals

When walking along cobblestone streets and up rocky cliffs, you’ll be grateful you packed a pair of sturdy sandals instead of stilettos or flip-flops. Look for leather flats with thick soles or supportive straps that are comfy enough for all-day adventures, yet stylish enough for nights out. Fisherman and gladiator styles are especially on-trend — and give off that handmade-on-the-side-of-the-road-in-Greece kind of vibe.
Cider
Faux Leather Sandals
BUY
$40.00
Cider
Status Anxiety
Moondancer Sandal
BUY
$229.95
Status Anxiety
Sézane
Tilda Sandals
BUY
$420.00
Sézane
Steve Madden
Busy-bee Black Leather Sandals
BUY
$99.00$169.95
Steve Madden
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
BUY
$365.00
mytheresa
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals
BUY
$177.00
Net-A-Porter
Euro Summer Essential: Relaxed Sundresses

You’ll want a throw-on-and-go sundress in your lineup — something that works for a morning espresso, boat excursion, and on-the-fly dinner. Europeans have mastered the art of unfussy polish, and an A-line maxi or airy cotton mini fits the bill. Prioritise breathable fabrics and loose silhouettes that won’t cling or cause a sweat spiral.
Lisa Says Gah
Maya Dress
BUY
$295.00
Lisa Says Gah
Juliet Dunn
Embroidered Cotton Poplin Slip Dress
BUY
$585.00
mytheresa
Zara
100% Linen Strappy Dress
BUY
$209.00
Zara
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Cotton Sleeveless Mini Sundress
BUY
$51.00
ASOS
Fine Day
Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress
BUY
$80.00
Fine Day
Solaqua Studio
Maggie Dress
BUY
$380.00
Solaqua Studio
Euro Summer Essential: Woven Leather & Straw Bags

Accessories are where the real fun starts. While a belt bag or crossbody is great for travel days, a statement woven tote or raffia top-handle bag brings the full Euro summer fantasy. Pack one for beach days and one for dinners — trust, you’ll want both.
Demellier
The Santorini
BUY
$475.00
Farfetch
St. Agni
Lattice Everyday Satchel
BUY
$549.00
St. Agni
Simon Miller
Fish Bag
BUY
$403.00
Farfetch
Billini
Natural Linen Shoulder Bag
BUY
$99.95
Charcoal Clothing
Elas Crotchet
Sofia Crotchet Bag
BUY
$120.00
Elas Crotchet
Mango
Medium Braided Leather Bag
BUY
$329.95
Mango
European Summer Essential: Retro Swimsuits

Sure, you can keep swimming around in itsy-bitsy triangle bikinis. Or, you can lean into the romance of a holiday with nostalgic swimwear. Channel Old Hollywood in the riviera or Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” aesthetic with halter necklines, boy shorts, underwire bikini tops, and classic gingham or stripes.
Hunza G
Gingham Loretta Bikini
BUY
$350.00
Hunza G
Montce Swim
Cabana Bows Bikini Top
BUY
$215.00
Revolve
Frankies Bikinis
Tidal Eyelet Triangle Bikini Top
BUY
$175.00
Frankies Bikinis
Peony
Striped Balconette Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$130.00
Peony
Marcia Wear x Etam
Swim Skirt
BUY
$51.20
Etam
Montce Swim
Polly Bikini Bottom
BUY
$182.88
Revolve
Frankies Bikinis
Logan Eyelet Swim Shorts
BUY
$220.00
Frankies Bikinis
Peony
Piped Staple Pant
BUY
$90.00
Peony
Euro Summer Essential: Printed Headscarves

Silk scarves are the perfect accessory to add colour and print to otherwise minimal outfits, whether you tie one over your hair or around your neck to emulate Sophia Loren (or Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday). If it’s large enough, it can even serve as a scarf top or swim sarong. Go for playful styles in stripes, florals, and seashell prints that scream “summer.”
Peony
Signature Scarf
BUY
$112.00
Peony
Coach
Waterfall Tea Rose Print Silk Diamond Scarf
BUY
$135.00
The Iconic
Hardy Amies
Tropic Silk Bandana
BUY
$79.95
John Hardy
Nordstrom
Print Silk Square Scarf
BUY
$92.45
Nordstrom
Eugenia Kim
Gigi Headscarf
BUY
$295.39
Shopbop
By Anthropologie
Palm Printed Hair Scarves, Set Of 2
BUY
$51.00
Anthropologie
Euro Summer Essential: Flowy Maxi Skirts

If you’ve already packed shorts, pants, and dresses, a flowy maxi skirt is your final must-have. Easy to dress up or down, it works just as well for beach lunches as it does for sunset drinks. Look for special touches like delicate eyelets, flouncy tiers, or fish prints à la the Mediterranean.
Eloquii
Printed Full Skirt
BUY
$75.00$205.00
Eloquii
Collusion Plus
Eyelet Maxi Beach Skirt
BUY
$52.00
ASOS
Afends
Seersucker Maxi Skirt
BUY
$99.99
afends
Hemi Blurr
Rhea Bow-tie Maxi Skirt
BUY
$222.00
Hemi Blurr
Asceno
Rafaela Cotton And Linen Maxi Skirt
BUY
$525.00
mytheresa
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Sarong Maxi Skirt
BUY
$95.04$126.74
Abercrombie and Fitch
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.
