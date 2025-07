Whether vacationing in seaside hotspots like Saint-Tropez, Santorini, and Positano, or sightseeing in cities like Lisbon, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, European destinations call for an aspirational (yet attainable) wardrobe. This might explain why the chic “European summer” aesthetic surged in TikTok views last year — and why it’s back for round two as people plan their vacation outfits While these summer styles often include minimalist wardrobe staples — think relaxed matching sets, flowy maxi skirts, and comfortable walking sandals — they’re not without a playful side (you're on vacation, after all). This translates into silky printed scarves, retro swimsuits, and kitschy handbags, as well as designs that lean into butter yellow and “sardine summer” territory.So whether you’re actually packing your bags for Europe or just want to channel the easy-breezy, laidback vibe in warmer parts of Australia, we’ve rounded up the top fashion staples to help you effortlessly tap into the on-trend summer look.