7 Euro Summer Staples For A Chic Vacation
Whether vacationing in seaside hotspots like Saint-Tropez, Santorini, and Positano, or sightseeing in cities like Lisbon, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, European destinations call for an aspirational (yet attainable) wardrobe. This might explain why the chic “European summer” aesthetic surged in TikTok views last year — and why it’s back for round two as people plan their vacation outfits.
While these summer styles often include minimalist wardrobe staples — think relaxed matching sets, flowy maxi skirts, and comfortable walking sandals — they’re not without a playful side (you're on vacation, after all). This translates into silky printed scarves, retro swimsuits, and kitschy handbags, as well as designs that lean into butter yellow and “sardine summer” territory.
So whether you’re actually packing your bags for Europe or just want to channel the easy-breezy, laidback vibe in warmer parts of Australia, we’ve rounded up the top fashion staples to help you effortlessly tap into the on-trend summer look.
Euro Summer Essential: Linen Matching Sets
Matching sets are perfect to pack for vacation since they can be paired together or mixed and matched in various ways. But a linen set is even better, thanks to the breathable fabric (and the fact that the wrinkled effect looks natural — not like it was squished in your suitcase). From oversized button-downs and tank tops paired with matching shorts and loose pants, there’s a combo that can be styled for every scenario from sightseeing to beach walks, and al fresco dinners.
Euro Summer Essential: Leather Sandals
When walking along cobblestone streets and up rocky cliffs, you’ll be grateful you packed a pair of sturdy sandals instead of stilettos or flip-flops. Look for leather flats with thick soles or supportive straps that are comfy enough for all-day adventures, yet stylish enough for nights out. Fisherman and gladiator styles are especially on-trend — and give off that handmade-on-the-side-of-the-road-in-Greece kind of vibe.
Euro Summer Essential: Relaxed Sundresses
You’ll want a throw-on-and-go sundress in your lineup — something that works for a morning espresso, boat excursion, and on-the-fly dinner. Europeans have mastered the art of unfussy polish, and an A-line maxi or airy cotton mini fits the bill. Prioritise breathable fabrics and loose silhouettes that won’t cling or cause a sweat spiral.
Euro Summer Essential: Woven Leather & Straw Bags
Accessories are where the real fun starts. While a belt bag or crossbody is great for travel days, a statement woven tote or raffia top-handle bag brings the full Euro summer fantasy. Pack one for beach days and one for dinners — trust, you’ll want both.
European Summer Essential: Retro Swimsuits
Sure, you can keep swimming around in itsy-bitsy triangle bikinis. Or, you can lean into the romance of a holiday with nostalgic swimwear. Channel Old Hollywood in the riviera or Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” aesthetic with halter necklines, boy shorts, underwire bikini tops, and classic gingham or stripes.
Euro Summer Essential: Printed Headscarves
Silk scarves are the perfect accessory to add colour and print to otherwise minimal outfits, whether you tie one over your hair or around your neck to emulate Sophia Loren (or Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday). If it’s large enough, it can even serve as a scarf top or swim sarong. Go for playful styles in stripes, florals, and seashell prints that scream “summer.”
Euro Summer Essential: Flowy Maxi Skirts
If you’ve already packed shorts, pants, and dresses, a flowy maxi skirt is your final must-have. Easy to dress up or down, it works just as well for beach lunches as it does for sunset drinks. Look for special touches like delicate eyelets, flouncy tiers, or fish prints à la the Mediterranean.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.
