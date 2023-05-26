ADVERTISEMENT
Beanies? Gloves? Sure, they're important come days when the wind chill falls to double-digit negatives, and your extra hot coffee order gets cold in 10 minutes flat. But on the winter fashion scale, both tend to be sort of basic. Au contraire, scarves are anything but. Silk ones, skinny ones, plaid ones, cashmere ones, even scarf jackets... see what we mean? But if there's one scarf we'll always hold closest to our hearts (literally), it's the oversized scarves that keep us warm and snug all winter long.
From what we've seen, designers agree. Every brand is putting its mark on this cold-weather accessory. From luxe cashmere options to colourful, playful patterns and minimalistic tinted blanket scarves, there are zero excuses for your neck to get cold and to be fashionably decked out.
So next time you think about spending $10 on your fifth pair of black "tech-friendly" gloves that you already own or a looks-like-every-other-beanie, opt for an oversized scarf that's just as much of an accessory as it is a necessity. Plus, since it's extra long, it can also double as a chic balaclava.