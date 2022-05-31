Wrap Up Warm With These Winter Accessories

Often an afterthought, the power of a good winter set is not to be underestimated. From a knitted woolly hat that stops you losing heat from your head to a pair of mittens that will see off frostbitten fingers, accessories are essential for cold-weather dressing. Though the majority of us have owned scarves, hats and gloves at some point in our lives, it’s rare that we hold onto them long enough to own all three at once.