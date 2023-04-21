At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Your mum is obviously worth a million bucks — but we’re going to assume you’re working with a different kind of budget this Mother’s Day. Even if you only intend on spending $50 — or, heck, $25 — you can definitely treat your mum to something special on May 14. Pair your sentimentality with these meaningful and useful treats, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a happy mum.
Ahead, we created a guide of thoughtful Mother's Day gifts that ring in under $50 but are sure to make mum smile. Whether they're interested in jewellery, baking, self-care, home decor, working out, or travelling, we've got you covered with the best Mother's Day gifts that are chic yet cheap.