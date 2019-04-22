Your mom is obviously worth a million bucks — but we're going to assume that's nowhere near the budget you're working with this Mother's Day. (Unless your name is North West, in which case, please make your way over to the luxury gift guide and spend with abandon.) Still, even if you only have $20 — or, heck, $10 — you can treat her on May 12, and not in an "it's the thought that counts" way, either. Pair that sentiment with a small token of love and you've got yourself a recipe for a happy giftee.