15 Best Anti-Anxiety Gifts For Your Self-Care Routine, According To Therapists

Everyone knows aromatherapy can be very helpful when it comes to creating a calming and serene space, but it's not just specific oils and smells, it also works with scents you simply enjoy. "Inhaling a scent that you like or using an oil diffuser can release serotonin and dopamine, which are chemicals in the brain that can improve your mood and reduce feelings of anxiety," Osequeda said. If you've read any of my DedCool reviews, you know I'm literally obsessed with its Milk scent — to the point where it's worked to motivate me to shower every day (don't judge, Karen, some people have mental illness and struggle with hygiene) simply because I want to be surrounded by the scent! A super-hack!