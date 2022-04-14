12 Mother’s Day Gifts That Your Bargain-Loving Mom Will Appreciate

With so many Mothers' Day gifting options out there — from high-end luxury buys to affordable Amazon hidden gems — it can be oh-so-easy to get completely overwhelmed. But if your mom taught you anything, it was never to accept a first offer; so if you're truly at a loss, we advise proceeding straight to the sale section. Is your mom an activewear-loving queen? A discounted pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings is for her. Is she a pattern-happy fashionista? A discounted FARM Rio find would be perfect. Whether it's a limited-time skin care sale or a lowkey find on your mom's fave brand's sale section (Anthro, anyone?), we've got all your gifting needs covered. Keep scrolling to see our bargain picks that your fashionable and deserving mom will totally approve of.
There's no better Mother's Day gift than a signature scent, especially if it's from the classic (and luxe) French fragrance brand Diptyque. Do Son Eau de Toilette is a nostalgic floral aroma with notes of tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, and marine accord. If your mom already has all the classic floral perfumes, this culty scent will add a new dimension to her collection.
This maxi, floral print dress with pockets (yes, pockets!) is the perfect addition to your mom's spring and summer wardrobe. The tiered, loose fit makes it super easy to style, and can be dressed up for a special Mother's Day dinner, or down for a beach trip.
If your mom is a total Lululemon fan who has all the signature leggings, gift her these on-sale trousers, to complete a look that’s more street style than gym-ready. Featuring the brand's comfortable and famous fabric, the City Sleek pants are perfect for always-on-the-move moms.
Pajamas are another classic and crowd-pleasing Mother's Day gifting option. Made from soft organic cotton, this discounted set from R29-reader-favorite brand Pact includes a flowy tank and capri pants for ultimate comfort, whether your mom is sleeping or lounging around the house.
A laid-back, tote-carrying mom will definitely appreciate the gift of a canvas teardrop bag in this chic green color. Made of durable organic cotton, this Everlane tote features a seemingly bottomless construction and four pockets, and will sit comfortable on your mom’s shoulder as she is going about her mom business.
For the mom in need of super-comfy house slippers, these discounted faux fur ones from H&M are the perfect match. Featuring crossover foot straps and just enough height, they come in a variety of colors — but our favorite is this chic neutral brown.
Your mom's never tried the impossibly-soft Girlfriend Collective leggings made from recycled water bottles? Fix that with this deal on the brand's Lava FLOAT leggings, a next-to-nothing, lightweight pair that every mom will enjoy, no matter her activity level.
For the pattern-obsessed fashion moms, there's no better gift than something from FARM Rio. You've got tons of options from the reader-favorite brand's sale section (from maxi dresses to jumpsuits), but we recommend opting for this versatile and bold pleated blouse.
There's nothing moms love more than an Anthropologie candle. If she already owns the classic Capri Blue Volcano, opt for a nostalgic votive from the retailer’s in-house collection of bougies. Whether it's the coconut florals of "Beach Trip" or the fresh fruity scent of "Road Trip," these perfumed burner glass candles will transport her — and look beautiful on her coffee table.
Moms are always in desperate need of a wallet, and this Coach yellow one for 40% off is absolutely perfect. Whether it's her first designer gift or she's a full-on, Coach-obsessive collector, the cross-grain leather and the 12 credit card slots will definitely win her over.
Another Mother's Day gift classic, jewelry is a winner for a reason. But if you don't have the cash flow right now for a delicate 14K gold necklace from Mejuri, this elegant and modern necklace gold-plated set from Madewell is a thoughtful and affordable option.
With the promo code FAMILY20, get your mom the gift of a good skincare routine (or a special skin-care treat) with Murad's 20% off sitewide sale. Moms will surely appreciate ending their stressful day with a relaxing — and effective — retinol night cream.
