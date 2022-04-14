12 Mother’s Day Gifts That Your Bargain-Loving Mom Will Appreciate

Mercedes Viera
With so many Mothers' Day gifting options out there — from high-end luxury buys to affordable Amazon hidden gems — it can be oh-so-easy to get completely overwhelmed. But if your mom taught you anything, it was never to accept a first offer; so if you're truly at a loss, we advise proceeding straight to the sale section. Is your mom an activewear-loving queen? A discounted pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings is for her. Is she a pattern-happy fashionista? A discounted FARM Rio find would be perfect. Whether it's a limited-time skin care sale or a lowkey find on your mom's fave brand's sale section (Anthro, anyone?), we've got all your gifting needs covered. Keep scrolling to see our bargain picks that your fashionable and deserving mom will totally approve of.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette $108 $91.80

Shop This
Diptyque
Do Son Eau De Toilette
$91.80$108.00
Nordstrom
There's no better Mother's Day gift than a signature scent, especially if it's from the classic (and luxe) French fragrance brand Diptyque. Do Son Eau de Toilette is a nostalgic floral aroma with notes of tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, and marine accord. If your mom already has all the classic floral perfumes, this culty scent will add a new dimension to her collection.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Anthropologie Love The Label Boho Printed Maxi Dress $325 $179.95

Shop This
Love The Label
Boho Printed Maxi Dress
$179.95$325.00
Anthropologie
This maxi, floral print dress with pockets (yes, pockets!) is the perfect addition to your mom's spring and summer wardrobe. The tiered, loose fit makes it super easy to style, and can be dressed up for a special Mother's Day dinner, or down for a beach trip.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise $128 $59

Shop This
Lululemon
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-leg High Rise 7/8...
$59.00$128.00
Lululemon
If your mom is a total Lululemon fan who has all the signature leggings, gift her these on-sale trousers, to complete a look that’s more street style than gym-ready. Featuring the brand's comfortable and famous fabric, the City Sleek pants are perfect for always-on-the-move moms.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Pact All Ease Sleep Set $80 $48

Shop This
Pact Apparel
All Ease Sleep Set
$48.00$80.00
Pact Apparel
Pajamas are another classic and crowd-pleasing Mother's Day gifting option. Made from soft organic cotton, this discounted set from R29-reader-favorite brand Pact includes a flowy tank and capri pants for ultimate comfort, whether your mom is sleeping or lounging around the house.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Everlane The Canvas Teardrop Tote $65 $39

Shop This
Everlane
The Canvas Teardrop Tote
$39.00$65.00
Everlane
A laid-back, tote-carrying mom will definitely appreciate the gift of a canvas teardrop bag in this chic green color. Made of durable organic cotton, this Everlane tote features a seemingly bottomless construction and four pockets, and will sit comfortable on your mom’s shoulder as she is going about her mom business.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

H&M Faux Fur Slippers $24.99 $12.99

Shop This
H&M
Faux Fur Slippers
$12.99$24.99
H&M
For the mom in need of super-comfy house slippers, these discounted faux fur ones from H&M are the perfect match. Featuring crossover foot straps and just enough height, they come in a variety of colors — but our favorite is this chic neutral brown.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Girlfriend Collective Lava FLOAT Ultralight Legging $78 $54.60

Shop This
Girlfriend Collective
Lava Float Ultralight Legging
$54.60$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Your mom's never tried the impossibly-soft Girlfriend Collective leggings made from recycled water bottles? Fix that with this deal on the brand's Lava FLOAT leggings, a next-to-nothing, lightweight pair that every mom will enjoy, no matter her activity level.
DashDividers_1_500x100

FARM Rio Bird Flowers Pleated Shirt $195 $156

Shop This
Farm Rio
Bird Flowers Pleated Shirt
$156.00$195.00
Farm Rio
For the pattern-obsessed fashion moms, there's no better gift than something from FARM Rio. You've got tons of options from the reader-favorite brand's sale section (from maxi dresses to jumpsuits), but we recommend opting for this versatile and bold pleated blouse.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle $24 $19.20

Shop This
Anthropologie
Nostalgia Candle
$19.20$24.00
Anthropologie
There's nothing moms love more than an Anthropologie candle. If she already owns the classic Capri Blue Volcano, opt for a nostalgic votive from the retailer’s in-house collection of bougies. Whether it's the coconut florals of "Beach Trip" or the fresh fruity scent of "Road Trip," these perfumed burner glass candles will transport her — and look beautiful on her coffee table.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Coach Accordion Zip Wallet $225 $135

Shop This
Coach
Accordion Zip Wallet
$135.00$225.00
Coach
Moms are always in desperate need of a wallet, and this Coach yellow one for 40% off is absolutely perfect. Whether it's her first designer gift or she's a full-on, Coach-obsessive collector, the cross-grain leather and the 12 credit card slots will definitely win her over.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Madewell Musée Pendant Necklace Set $48 $29.99

Shop This
Madewell
Musée Pendant Necklace Set
$29.99$48.00
Madewell
Another Mother's Day gift classic, jewelry is a winner for a reason. But if you don't have the cash flow right now for a delicate 14K gold necklace from Mejuri, this elegant and modern necklace gold-plated set from Madewell is a thoughtful and affordable option.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream $86 $68.80

Shop This
Murad
Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
$68.80$86.00
Murad
With the promo code FAMILY20, get your mom the gift of a good skincare routine (or a special skin-care treat) with Murad's 20% off sitewide sale. Moms will surely appreciate ending their stressful day with a relaxing — and effective — retinol night cream.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement