When it comes to the art of gift giving, one thing is for sure: procrastinators gonna procrastinate. But no matter who it's for, what the occasion might be, or how big or small of a budget you're working with, a gift left to the last minute can still be just as thoughtful if you know where to look. But with social distancing rules keeping us all apart at the moment, you can forget about simply grabbing something along the way to any in-person celebrations. You can't even fall back on that clever move of simply picking up the bill at brunch. Package shipments have also been unpredictable during lockdown, which means that paying up for rush delivery (as you almost always end up doing) might be risky or not at all possible. So for those of you who have yet to purchase your Mother’s Day present, we’re here to help save your gifting game this year.
So don't hit the panic button yet, because the thoughtful gift ideas ahead are guaranteed to make it to mom on short notice. Most of these options may not land in a wrapped box on her doorstep, but they all offer entirely new kinds of experiences to make this Mother's Day a memorable one. From online classes to digital cards and services, this list is teeming with special treats that are not only guaranteed to make it to mom by May 10th, they may just turn out to be your best gift yet.
